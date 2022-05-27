New program helps soldiers learn how to build homes with Habitat for Humanity

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program to help soldiers transition from military life to the private sector has teamed up with Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity to build two new homes and teach soldiers important trade skills.

Fort Riley says a TAP Career Skills Program - Home Builders Institute - has partnered with the Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity to build two new homes for lower-income families in Ogden.

Staff at the military base said representatives of the organizations held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future homes - 210 S Elm St. - on Friday, May 27.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our students. They do a lot of their hands-on training in the classroom but this gives them an opportunity to get out into the field and see what it would be like in an actual career. It also gives them an opportunity to get the volunteerism under their belt as well,” said Marie Gazelle, Regional Career Development Coordinator for HBI on Fort Riley.

Ft. Riley said the partnership allows soldiers in transition to gain valuable real-world experience and skills in the construction industry as students of the Career Skills Program while they learn to construct, wire, and plumb homes according to local and state codes.

Staff said Career Skills Programs are any career, technical training or work experience in related occupations or credentialing approved by the Secretary of the Army to facilitate the transition of soldiers into private-sector jobs and careers.

“The program started out as being something that I could do to get myself a leg up on the civilian side,” said Tabetha Love, a current HBI CSP student and transitioning service member. “I started the program not knowing what I was going to do, but now I’m looking into becoming an electrician. Just being part of HBI, learning these skills, and potentially being able to do something like this in my own community is important.”

Ft. Riley said the projects support the local community and strengthen ties between the military base and surrounding areas. It said HBI will continue to work with the Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity on future ventures - big and small.

Currently, Ft. Riley said 155 soldiers have graduated from its Home Builders Institute Career Skills Program and about 89 students are in current participation.

Staff indicated that soldiers who transition from military service are eligible to participate in the Fort Riley Assistance Program.

For more information about the program, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.