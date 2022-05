PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley softball handed Troy their first loss of the season Friday on their way to the 1-2A state title.

The win marks Mission Valley’s third-ever state title and first in 19 years. The Vikings last won a pair of titles in 2001 and 2003.

Mission Valley finishes the year 23-2. Troy falls to 23-1 with the loss.

Set for 2-1A softball title game between Troy and Mission Valley in Pratt. #KSHSAACovered pic.twitter.com/rZPtbuXKBa — Rick Peterson Jr. (@RickieKSHSAA) May 27, 2022

Paige Martin RBI groundout gives Mission Valley a big insurance run. 6-4 Vikings lead heading to bot 7. #KSHSAACovered — Rick Peterson Jr. (@RickieKSHSAA) May 27, 2022

