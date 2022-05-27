May 27, 2022 11 a.m. Wichita Col. Steven Smart, vice commander, 184th Wing, will be the featured speaker at a Memorial Day program at Spirit Aerosystems. 3801 S Oliver St., Wichita

May 28 - 30, 2022 8 a.m. St. Marys Members and volunteers from The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post #7796 will display the Avenue of Flags at Valley View and Mt. Calvary Cemeteries 4201 Willow St. and 28100-28788 Mt Calvary Rd, St Marys,

May 28, 2022 9 a.m. Topeka Civil War veterans will be honored as high school ROTC units, Boy Scouts, a bugler and a drummer host a ceremony sponsored by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War at the Topeka Cemetery. 1601 SE 10th Ave., Topeka

May 29, 2022 9 a.m. Fort Riley Volunteers are invited to place U.S. flags on markers of fallen soldiers at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day. 193 Huebner Rd., Fort Riley

May 30, 2022 8:15 a.m. St. Marys The St. Marys Chapter of the Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 will muster at the George J. Perry Armory. 110 S 5th St., St. Marys

May 30, 2022 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Statewide Lt. Col David Olds, 184th Wing, will take part in airplane flyovers with the Commemorative Air Force to support five Memorial Day events across the Sunflower State. Kansas

May 30, 2022 9 a.m. Derby Maj. Keith Marshall, 184th Wing, will be the keynote speaker at a Memorial Day program sponsored by the Derby Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter. 700 E Kay St., Derby

May 30, 2022 9 a.m. Tescott Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Lockhart, Sgt. 1st Class Shaun Carter, and Sgt. 1st Andrew Johnson, 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment, will provide a color guard and rifle team for a Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Hills Cemetery. Twin Hills Cemetery, Tescott, KS 67484

May 30, 2022 9 a.m. Emmett A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at St. Clere Cemetery. Hwy 63. North of Emmett

May 30, 2022 9:20 a.m. St. Marys A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at Holy Cross Cemetery. Holy Cross Rd., St. Marys

May 30, 2022 9:30 a.m. Emporia Brig. Gen. Anthony Mohatt, assistant adjutant general Army and commander of the Kansas Army National Guard, will be the keynote speaker at a Memorial Day program at the All Veterans Memorial Park. The event will be hosted by VFW Post 1980. 931 S Commercial St., Emporia

May 30, 2022 9:45 a.m. St. Marys A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at Valley View Cemetery. 4201 Willow St., St. Marys

May 30, 2022 10 a.m. Chanute Maj. Chad Murrow, executive officer, 891st Engineer Battalion, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post #170 at Memorial Park Cemetery. 1002 E 14th St., Chaunte

May 30, 2022 10 a.m. Clifton 1st Lt. Rilee Smith, 995th Maintenance Company, will be the featured speaker for a Memorial Day program at Berner Memorial Park. The program will be hosted by the Clifton American Legion Post. W Parallel St., Clifton

May 30, 2022 10 a.m. Glenvil, Neb. Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky Matticks will be the keynote speaker for a Memorial Day service at the Glenvil American Legion. 205 Winters Ave., Glenvil, Nebraska

May 30, 2022 10 a.m. Minneapolis Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Lockhart, Sgt. 1st Class Shaun Carter, and Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Johnson, 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment, will provide a color guard and rifle team for a Memorial Day ceremony at Highland Cemetery. KS-106, Minneapolis

May 30, 2022 10 a.m. Topeka Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, Kansas National Guard command historian, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day program at American Legion Post #400. 3029 NW Hwy 24, Topeka

May 30, 2022 10 a.m. Yates Center Sgt. 1st Class Matt Nolen, battalion personnel officer, 891st Engineer Battalion, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony at Yates Center Graceland Cemetery. 120th Rd., Yates Center

May 30, 2022 10:05 a.m. St. Marys A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery 28100-28788 Mt Calvary Rd, St Marys,

May 30, 2022 10:15 a.m. St. Marys A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery 28110 Mt. Calvary Rd., St. Marys

May 30, 2022 11 a.m. Iola Maj. Chad Hines, incoming battalion commander, 891st Engineer Battalion will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony at Highland Cemetery. 1800 N Cottonwood St., Iola

May 30, 2022 11 a.m. Bennington Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Lockhart, Sgt. 1st Class Shaun Carter, and Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Johnson, 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment, will provide a color guard and rifle team for a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Bennington Cemetery. 824 N Nelson St., Bennington

May 30, 2022 11 a.m. Garden City Staff Sgt. Stacy Gonzalez will be the speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony at Valley View Cemetery. 2901 N Third St., Garden City

May 30, 2022 11 a.m. Manhattan Sgt. Erik Wold, 130th Field Artillery Battalion, will be the guest for a Veterans Day ceremony at Kansas Veterans Cemetery. Chaplain Capt. Travis Forde, Joint Forces Headquarters-Land Component, will give an invocation and benediction. 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd., Manhattan

May 30, 2022 11 a.m. Belvue A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at Greenwood Cemetery. 21491 Greenwood Rd., Belvue

May 30, 2022 11:30 a.m. St. Marys A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at the Vietnam Memorial at Railroad Park. 200 S 7th St., St. Marys

May 30, 2022 11:40 a.m. Fort Riley 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Memorial Day observance to honor the men and women who died while serving in the nation’s armed forces. Remarks are scheduled from Fort Riley leaders and wreaths will be placed in honor of those who have passed. 193 Huebner Rd., Fort Riley

May 30, 2022 11:45 a.m. St. Marys A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at the St. Marys College Arch. 204 Suarez Dr., St. Marys