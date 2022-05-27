Memorial Day Events
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With temperatures set to climb for the weekend and a few beautiful days ahead, Memorial Day observances and events have been scheduled for 2022.
|Date
|Time
|City
|Event
|Address
|May 27, 2022
|11 a.m.
|Wichita
|Col. Steven Smart, vice commander, 184th Wing, will be the featured speaker at a Memorial Day program at Spirit Aerosystems.
|3801 S Oliver St., Wichita
|May 28 - 30, 2022
|8 a.m.
|St. Marys
|Members and volunteers from The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post #7796 will display the Avenue of Flags at Valley View and Mt. Calvary Cemeteries
|4201 Willow St. and 28100-28788 Mt Calvary Rd, St Marys,
|May 28, 2022
|9 a.m.
|Topeka
|Civil War veterans will be honored as high school ROTC units, Boy Scouts, a bugler and a drummer host a ceremony sponsored by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War at the Topeka Cemetery.
|1601 SE 10th Ave., Topeka
|May 29, 2022
|9 a.m.
|Fort Riley
|Volunteers are invited to place U.S. flags on markers of fallen soldiers at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.
|193 Huebner Rd., Fort Riley
|May 30, 2022
|8:15 a.m.
|St. Marys
|The St. Marys Chapter of the Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 will muster at the George J. Perry Armory.
|110 S 5th St., St. Marys
|May 30, 2022
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Statewide
|Lt. Col David Olds, 184th Wing, will take part in airplane flyovers with the Commemorative Air Force to support five Memorial Day events across the Sunflower State.
|Kansas
|May 30, 2022
|9 a.m.
|Derby
|Maj. Keith Marshall, 184th Wing, will be the keynote speaker at a Memorial Day program sponsored by the Derby Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter.
|700 E Kay St., Derby
|May 30, 2022
|9 a.m.
|Tescott
|Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Lockhart, Sgt. 1st Class Shaun Carter, and Sgt. 1st Andrew Johnson, 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment, will provide a color guard and rifle team for a Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Hills Cemetery.
|Twin Hills Cemetery, Tescott, KS 67484
|May 30, 2022
|9 a.m.
|Emmett
|A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at St. Clere Cemetery.
|Hwy 63. North of Emmett
|May 30, 2022
|9:20 a.m.
|St. Marys
|A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at Holy Cross Cemetery.
|Holy Cross Rd., St. Marys
|May 30, 2022
|9:30 a.m.
|Emporia
|Brig. Gen. Anthony Mohatt, assistant adjutant general Army and commander of the Kansas Army National Guard, will be the keynote speaker at a Memorial Day program at the All Veterans Memorial Park. The event will be hosted by VFW Post 1980.
|931 S Commercial St., Emporia
|May 30, 2022
|9:45 a.m.
|St. Marys
|A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at Valley View Cemetery.
|4201 Willow St., St. Marys
|May 30, 2022
|10 a.m.
|Chanute
|Maj. Chad Murrow, executive officer, 891st Engineer Battalion, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Post #170 at Memorial Park Cemetery.
|1002 E 14th St., Chaunte
|May 30, 2022
|10 a.m.
|Clifton
|1st Lt. Rilee Smith, 995th Maintenance Company, will be the featured speaker for a Memorial Day program at Berner Memorial Park. The program will be hosted by the Clifton American Legion Post.
|W Parallel St., Clifton
|May 30, 2022
|10 a.m.
|Glenvil, Neb.
|Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky Matticks will be the keynote speaker for a Memorial Day service at the Glenvil American Legion.
|205 Winters Ave., Glenvil, Nebraska
|May 30, 2022
|10 a.m.
|Minneapolis
|Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Lockhart, Sgt. 1st Class Shaun Carter, and Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Johnson, 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment, will provide a color guard and rifle team for a Memorial Day ceremony at Highland Cemetery.
|KS-106, Minneapolis
|May 30, 2022
|10 a.m.
|Topeka
|Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, Kansas National Guard command historian, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day program at American Legion Post #400.
|3029 NW Hwy 24, Topeka
|May 30, 2022
|10 a.m.
|Yates Center
|Sgt. 1st Class Matt Nolen, battalion personnel officer, 891st Engineer Battalion, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony at Yates Center Graceland Cemetery.
|120th Rd., Yates Center
|May 30, 2022
|10:05 a.m.
|St. Marys
|A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery
|28100-28788 Mt Calvary Rd, St Marys,
|May 30, 2022
|10:15 a.m.
|St. Marys
|A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery
|28110 Mt. Calvary Rd., St. Marys
|May 30, 2022
|11 a.m.
|Iola
|Maj. Chad Hines, incoming battalion commander, 891st Engineer Battalion will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony at Highland Cemetery.
|1800 N Cottonwood St., Iola
|May 30, 2022
|11 a.m.
|Bennington
|Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Lockhart, Sgt. 1st Class Shaun Carter, and Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Johnson, 1st Battalion, 235th Regiment, will provide a color guard and rifle team for a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Bennington Cemetery.
|824 N Nelson St., Bennington
|May 30, 2022
|11 a.m.
|Garden City
|Staff Sgt. Stacy Gonzalez will be the speaker for a Memorial Day ceremony at Valley View Cemetery.
|2901 N Third St., Garden City
|May 30, 2022
|11 a.m.
|Manhattan
|Sgt. Erik Wold, 130th Field Artillery Battalion, will be the guest for a Veterans Day ceremony at Kansas Veterans Cemetery. Chaplain Capt. Travis Forde, Joint Forces Headquarters-Land Component, will give an invocation and benediction.
|5181 Wildcat Creek Rd., Manhattan
|May 30, 2022
|11 a.m.
|Belvue
|A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at Greenwood Cemetery.
|21491 Greenwood Rd., Belvue
|May 30, 2022
|11:30 a.m.
|St. Marys
|A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at the Vietnam Memorial at Railroad Park.
|200 S 7th St., St. Marys
|May 30, 2022
|11:40 a.m.
|Fort Riley
|1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Memorial Day observance to honor the men and women who died while serving in the nation’s armed forces. Remarks are scheduled from Fort Riley leaders and wreaths will be placed in honor of those who have passed.
|193 Huebner Rd., Fort Riley
|May 30, 2022
|11:45 a.m.
|St. Marys
|A Memorial Day ceremony will be hosted by the St. Marys Chapter of The Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 7796 at the St. Marys College Arch.
|204 Suarez Dr., St. Marys
|May 30, 2022
|2:30 p.m.
|Topeka
|Maj. Jordan Clark, commander, Army Air Support Facility #1, will be the guest speaker for a Memorial Day program at the Combat Air Museum.
|7016 SE Forbes Ave., Forbes Field
If you have a Memorial Day event that you would like added to the list, send a date, time, description and address HERE.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.