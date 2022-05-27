Manhattan Discovery Center reveals the “Prairie Playscape”

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center unveiled the new Prairie Playscape on Friday, May 27.

The Discovery Center celebrated the completion of its project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The second floor of the Discovery Center was completely renovated to become an interactive, hands-on exhibit meant to enhance kids’ connection to the Flint Hills.

The Playscape includes 13 new interactive stations to give kids entertainment while featuring three themed areas –exploring the land, working the land, and sharing the land – where kids can learn.

The FHDC Foundation says the Playscape began with a fundraising goal of $1.5 million, but with help from more than 60 individual donors, grants, and foundations – the playscape was finished. According to the Discovery Center, no taxpayer money was used to fund this project.

This project is said to be the Foundation’s single largest one to date.

“Prairie Playscape was created to help children celebrate the Flint Hills,” said Bruce Snead, Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation President. “The Foundation will be forever grateful to donors who made this project possible.”

