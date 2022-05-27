Man to spend life behind bars for shooting that killed Washburn football player

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Francisco Mendez, the man accused of killing a former Washburn University football player and injuring a current NFL player during a shooting in April 2019, has been sentenced to life behind bars.

On Friday, May 27, court records indicate that Francisco Mendez has been sentenced to life in prison for the April 2019 murder of Washburn University football player Dwane Simmons. Now cornerback and kick returner for the Atlanta Falcons, Corey Ballentine was also shot during the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dwane Simmons (left) and Corey Ballentine (Source: Washburn University) (WIBW)

Court records show Mendez was sentenced as follows:

Count 1: Murder in the 1st degree - Life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years

Count 2: Attempted murder in the 1st degree - 246 months

Count 3: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months

Count 4: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months

Count 5: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months

Count 6: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months

Count 7: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months

Count 8: Murder in the 1st degree - 165 months

Count 9: Murder in the 1st degree - 165 months

Count 10: Murder in the 1st degree - 162 months

Count 11: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months

Count 12: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months

In total, Mendez had been sentenced to 1,003 months - 83.5 years - to run consecutively with his life sentence, however, a controlling sentence of 492 months - 41 years - was imposed to be served consecutively instead. If parole is granted, records note that Mendez will receive lifetime parole for the first-degree murder charge and 36 months postrelease supervision for the rest of his charges.

Just before 1 a.m. on April 28, 2019, Topeka police officers were called to the 1200 block of SW Lane with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Simmons, who died at the scene. Later that morning, officers had confirmed Ballentine was injured in the shooting as well after he arrived at the hospital.

Testimony during the trial indicated that Ballentine, Simmons and three other members of the WU Football team had been celebrating Ballentine’s draft to the NFL’s Giants on the corner of SW 13th and Lane when the pair was shot.

In March, Mendez was found guilty on all 12 counts for incidents in the days before and after the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.