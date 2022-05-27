Advertisement

Man to spend life behind bars for shooting that killed Washburn football player

Francisco Mendez (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)
Francisco Mendez (Source: Shawnee Co. Jail)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Francisco Mendez, the man accused of killing a former Washburn University football player and injuring a current NFL player during a shooting in April 2019, has been sentenced to life behind bars.

On Friday, May 27, court records indicate that Francisco Mendez has been sentenced to life in prison for the April 2019 murder of Washburn University football player Dwane Simmons. Now cornerback and kick returner for the Atlanta Falcons, Corey Ballentine was also shot during the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dwane Simmons (left) and Corey Ballentine (Source: Washburn University)
Dwane Simmons (left) and Corey Ballentine (Source: Washburn University)(WIBW)

Court records show Mendez was sentenced as follows:

  • Count 1: Murder in the 1st degree - Life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years
  • Count 2: Attempted murder in the 1st degree - 246 months
  • Count 3: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
  • Count 4: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
  • Count 5: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
  • Count 6: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
  • Count 7: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
  • Count 8: Murder in the 1st degree - 165 months
  • Count 9: Murder in the 1st degree - 165 months
  • Count 10: Murder in the 1st degree - 162 months
  • Count 11: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
  • Count 12: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months

In total, Mendez had been sentenced to 1,003 months - 83.5 years - to run consecutively with his life sentence, however, a controlling sentence of 492 months - 41 years - was imposed to be served consecutively instead. If parole is granted, records note that Mendez will receive lifetime parole for the first-degree murder charge and 36 months postrelease supervision for the rest of his charges.

Just before 1 a.m. on April 28, 2019, Topeka police officers were called to the 1200 block of SW Lane with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Simmons, who died at the scene. Later that morning, officers had confirmed Ballentine was injured in the shooting as well after he arrived at the hospital.

Testimony during the trial indicated that Ballentine, Simmons and three other members of the WU Football team had been celebrating Ballentine’s draft to the NFL’s Giants on the corner of SW 13th and Lane when the pair was shot.

In March, Mendez was found guilty on all 12 counts for incidents in the days before and after the shooting.

Dozens present for deadly shooting, TPD says. Asking witnesses to step forward

Investigators with the Topeka Police Dept. say there were dozens of people around at the time of the overnight shooting that killed Washburn football player Dwane Simmons and wounded former Ichabod Cory Ballentine.

Giants say they've spoken with Ballentine, express condolences to Simmons' family

The New York Giants responded Sunday to reports that the Washburn cornerback they selected in the sixth round the night before was injured in a shooting that claimed the life his teammate, Dwane Simmons.

Support pours in after shooting kills Washburn's Dwane Simmons

Washburn University is mourning the death of one of its football players who was killed in an overnight shooting Sunday morning.

Washburn football player killed, Giants draftee injured in weekend shooting

A Washburn football player was killed in an overnight shooting in central Topeka that also wounded a former player, according to Washburn University.

Man charged in Washburn University football player killing seeks new lawyer, more time before trial

A 19-year-old man charged with the shooting death of one Washburn University football player and the wounding of a second player filed a motion in April seeking to replace his defense attorney.

Authorities investigating Dwane Simmons shooting one year later

Authorities continue investigating Washburn football player Dwane Simmon's death one year later.

Murder charge filed in Dwane Simmons killing

An 18-year-old Topeka man faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in the killing of Washburn football player Dwane Simmons and the shooting of his former teammate Corey Ballentine earlier this year.

Trial set for Dwane Simmons shooting suspect

The man accused in the 2019 shootings that left one Washburn football player dead, the other injured is set for later this year.

Murder charges filed in Topeka homicide

Murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a Topeka homicide last weekend.

Dwane Simmons’ parents remember their son during murder trial

The murder trial for a man charged with the shooting death of a Washburn football player is now in its second week.

