Man to spend life behind bars for shooting that killed Washburn football player
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Francisco Mendez, the man accused of killing a former Washburn University football player and injuring a current NFL player during a shooting in April 2019, has been sentenced to life behind bars.
On Friday, May 27, court records indicate that Francisco Mendez has been sentenced to life in prison for the April 2019 murder of Washburn University football player Dwane Simmons. Now cornerback and kick returner for the Atlanta Falcons, Corey Ballentine was also shot during the incident and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Court records show Mendez was sentenced as follows:
- Count 1: Murder in the 1st degree - Life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years
- Count 2: Attempted murder in the 1st degree - 246 months
- Count 3: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
- Count 4: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
- Count 5: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
- Count 6: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
- Count 7: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
- Count 8: Murder in the 1st degree - 165 months
- Count 9: Murder in the 1st degree - 165 months
- Count 10: Murder in the 1st degree - 162 months
- Count 11: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
- Count 12: Armed Aggravated Robbery - 61 months
In total, Mendez had been sentenced to 1,003 months - 83.5 years - to run consecutively with his life sentence, however, a controlling sentence of 492 months - 41 years - was imposed to be served consecutively instead. If parole is granted, records note that Mendez will receive lifetime parole for the first-degree murder charge and 36 months postrelease supervision for the rest of his charges.
Just before 1 a.m. on April 28, 2019, Topeka police officers were called to the 1200 block of SW Lane with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Simmons, who died at the scene. Later that morning, officers had confirmed Ballentine was injured in the shooting as well after he arrived at the hospital.
Testimony during the trial indicated that Ballentine, Simmons and three other members of the WU Football team had been celebrating Ballentine’s draft to the NFL’s Giants on the corner of SW 13th and Lane when the pair was shot.
In March, Mendez was found guilty on all 12 counts for incidents in the days before and after the shooting.
Case of Francisco Mendez
Former Washburn football player Corey Ballentine testifies in Mendez murder trial
Corey Ballentine, the former Washburn football player injured in the same shooting that killed his teammate Dwane Simmons, described his late teammate as one of his best friends in Shawnee County court Thursday.
Jury selected for trial in Washburn football player’s murder
Jury selection wrapped Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a Washburn University football player in April 2019.
More than 400 potential jurors called for trial in Washburn football player’s murder
Jury selection got underway Monday in the trial for a man accused of killing a Washburn University football player.
Trial set for suspect in 2019 slaying of Washburn football player
The date is set for a man to face trial for the killing of a Washburn football player.
Defense undecided if Mendez will take stand in murder trial
The prosecution of a man accused of killing Washburn football player Dwane Simmons in 2019 continued Tuesday.
Jurors in Mendez trial see body camera footage of aggravated robbery scene
Witnesses continue to share their side of information for the trial of Francisco Mendez, who faces charges for premeditated first-degree murder and two aggravated robberies.
Defense testimony begins in Mendez murder trial
Defense testimony began Wednesday for 21-year-old Francisco Mendez, who is on trial for first degree murder for the April 2019 killing of Washburn University football player Dwane Simmons.
Murder trial begins for man charged with killing Washburn football player
Jurors heard opening arguments Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Francisco Mendez.
Jury begins deliberations in Mendez trial
Jury deliberation is now underway for the murder trial of Francisco Mendez.
Man accused of April 2019 killing of WU football player found guilty
The man accused in the April 2019 murder of Washburn University Football Player Dwane Simmons has been found guilty.
Case of Francisco Mendez
Dozens present for deadly shooting, TPD says. Asking witnesses to step forward
Investigators with the Topeka Police Dept. say there were dozens of people around at the time of the overnight shooting that killed Washburn football player Dwane Simmons and wounded former Ichabod Cory Ballentine.
Giants say they've spoken with Ballentine, express condolences to Simmons' family
The New York Giants responded Sunday to reports that the Washburn cornerback they selected in the sixth round the night before was injured in a shooting that claimed the life his teammate, Dwane Simmons.
Support pours in after shooting kills Washburn's Dwane Simmons
Washburn University is mourning the death of one of its football players who was killed in an overnight shooting Sunday morning.
Washburn football player killed, Giants draftee injured in weekend shooting
A Washburn football player was killed in an overnight shooting in central Topeka that also wounded a former player, according to Washburn University.
Man charged in Washburn University football player killing seeks new lawyer, more time before trial
A 19-year-old man charged with the shooting death of one Washburn University football player and the wounding of a second player filed a motion in April seeking to replace his defense attorney.
Authorities investigating Dwane Simmons shooting one year later
Authorities continue investigating Washburn football player Dwane Simmon's death one year later.
Murder charge filed in Dwane Simmons killing
An 18-year-old Topeka man faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in the killing of Washburn football player Dwane Simmons and the shooting of his former teammate Corey Ballentine earlier this year.
Trial set for Dwane Simmons shooting suspect
The man accused in the 2019 shootings that left one Washburn football player dead, the other injured is set for later this year.
Murder charges filed in Topeka homicide
Murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a Topeka homicide last weekend.
Dwane Simmons’ parents remember their son during murder trial
The murder trial for a man charged with the shooting death of a Washburn football player is now in its second week.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.