At long last, Topeka native Eddie Wakes returns to hometown for concert

Topeka native Eddie Wakes returns to his hometown for a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at...
Topeka native Eddie Wakes returns to his hometown for a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the historic Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - He’s performed at locations across the country and around the world, and now Topeka native Eddie Wakes is coming home.

Wakes is gearing up for his first solo concert in Topeka, where he will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the historic Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson.

Wakes specializes in music from “The Great American Songbook,” counting singers ranging from Nat King Cole to Frank Sinatra to Tony Bennett among his many influences.

A graduate of Highland Park High School, Wakes is one of nine sons born to the late Rev. M.C. Wakes and Leola Wakes, who still lives in Topeka.

He and his brothers were known for singing as they walked down the halls at Highland Park.

Even when he was a youngster, Wakes said, he always has been attracted to music from the Great American Songbook.

“When I was in Highland Park – even before then – I was the only guy that checked out Frank Sinatra in the library,” Wakes recalled in a recent interview. “But I just somehow intuitively knew that that music was very important, and it was the bedrock of the music that you see expressed by any other artist today, including hip-hop. A lot of the musicians that even do hip-hop sample from that music, and it actually adds longevity and timelessness to music.”

Wakes, who now lives in Las Vegas, says he has received encouragement to continue his musical career from stars such as Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman and Michael Buble.

Wakes has had music featured in movies including “La La Land,” a film released in 2016.

For his Topeka show, Wakes will be backed up by local musicians.

As he makes his return to Topeka, Wakes says he’s hoping for a packed house at the Jayhawk.

“I hope everyone shows up. I hope that Topeka comes and gives me a great big hug – let ‘em know that I went away for a long time, but I’m bringing back some groceries,” he said with a laugh. “I hope they understand that I love this city, love what it taught me. I’m still using the lessons I learned here.

“The heritage is rich, the history is rich, and I hope to see them come together and help us to celebrate this next level of what we’ve been able to accomplish with music.”

Tickets for Wakes’ “Boundless Tour” concert on Saturday night start at $20.

For more details or to purchase tickets, visit www.jayhawktheatre.org.

