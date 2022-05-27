Advertisement

KDWP provides clarity on new lifetime hunting and fishing license for kids

Beginning July 1, parents can purchase a lifetime hunting and fishing license at a reduced rate for children
Lifetime hunting and fishing license soon to be open to Kansas kids.
Lifetime hunting and fishing license soon to be open to Kansas kids.(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the passage of House Bill 2456, there have been several questions for clarification. For review, the new law makes kids 7 years of age and younger eligible to get a Kansas kids lifetime combination hunting and fishing license at a reduced rate.

The combination license for kids of 5 years of age and younger will be sold at a reduced rate of no more than $300. For kids of 6 or 7 years of age the license will be sold at no more than $500.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says the decision to provide the combination license at a reduced rate is to provide financial relief to families. The cost for a lifetime combination hunting and fishing license once a Kansas resident turns 16 years old is $962.50. This bill reduces the cost of a lifetime combination license for kids 5 years old or younger by more than $600 and for kids 6 and 7 years of age by more than $400.

Residents younger than 16 years of age are not required to have a fishing or hunting license at all. However, everyone interested in hunting and fishing must have a license once they turn 16. Therefore, parents can now make a one-time purchase of the lifetime combination hunting and fishing license at the reduced rates.

The new law goes into effect July 1, 2022. A license may be paid for on behalf of a Kansas kid. For more information on getting a hunting or fishing license in Kansas, click here. For more information about HB 2456, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 501 says Jardine Middle School 7th Grader Vincent "Tony" DiGennaro died Sunday, May 22nd...
Community mourns passing of Jardine Middle School student
Surveillance video captures the moment a small child was rescued from a swimming pool.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows man pull lifeless toddler from Lawrence pool
Topeka police were investigating a carjacking that was reported early Friday at an apartment...
Carjacking reported early Friday in southwest Topeka
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the scene of a shooting that killed 19 students...
Texas elementary school shooting: What we know

Latest News

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
SPD becomes 3rd dept. in state to pledge to increase women in police force
FILE
Gov. orders flags to fly half-staff on Memorial Day
Topeka High School JROTC Honor Guard flies new flag at Legend at Capital Hill
Topeka High JROTC holds Honor Guard at Legend at Capital Hill
FILE
Memorial Day Events