KDWP provides clarity on new lifetime hunting and fishing license for kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the passage of House Bill 2456, there have been several questions for clarification. For review, the new law makes kids 7 years of age and younger eligible to get a Kansas kids lifetime combination hunting and fishing license at a reduced rate.

The combination license for kids of 5 years of age and younger will be sold at a reduced rate of no more than $300. For kids of 6 or 7 years of age the license will be sold at no more than $500.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says the decision to provide the combination license at a reduced rate is to provide financial relief to families. The cost for a lifetime combination hunting and fishing license once a Kansas resident turns 16 years old is $962.50. This bill reduces the cost of a lifetime combination license for kids 5 years old or younger by more than $600 and for kids 6 and 7 years of age by more than $400.

Residents younger than 16 years of age are not required to have a fishing or hunting license at all. However, everyone interested in hunting and fishing must have a license once they turn 16. Therefore, parents can now make a one-time purchase of the lifetime combination hunting and fishing license at the reduced rates.

The new law goes into effect July 1, 2022. A license may be paid for on behalf of a Kansas kid. For more information on getting a hunting or fishing license in Kansas, click here. For more information about HB 2456, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.