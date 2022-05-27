Kansas railroad companies awarded $1.5 million to aid construction projects

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas railroad companies have been awarded $11.5 million in grants to aid in railroad construction projects.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she joined Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Thursday, May 26, to announce the state will give $11.5 million in grants to advance 17 railroad improvement projects throughout the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly said the projects - most of which are in West and Southwest Kansas - will be funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s State Rail Service Improvement Fund. She said she shared the news and the list of spring 2022 grantees at an event at the Monarch Cement Company in Humboldt - the largest grantee this cycle.

“Kansas’ railroad industry is vital to the state’s economy and the nation’s supply chain system,” Kelly said. “This $11.5 million investment will modernize our rail network, strengthen our position as a national logistics hub, and enable farmers and ranchers to get their products to market faster.”

Kelly noted that the SFSIF is part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program - IKE. Since it was founded in 2019, she said IKE has awarded nearly $50 million in grants and matching community contributions to 26 improvement projects.

Gov. Kelly said core to IKE is state-local collaboration - each grantee will contribute at least 40% of the improvement project funding. With the grantee’s contributions, it said the total investment in rail improvement projects throughout the state is $19 million.

“Combining state and private funds to improve local infrastructure is a core principle of IKE: leveraging partnerships,” Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “By placing emphasis on right-sized, practical improvements, together we are effectively addressing critical infrastructure needs for agriculture and manufacturing in Kansas.”

Projects to receive funding this cycle include:

Project Sponsor Project Award Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Replace rail on .5 mile of curves $112,595 Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Upgrade 51 bridges to 286K $995,500 Cimarron Valley Railroad Major rehabilitation $1,048,872 South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Replace 9 switches in Winfield Yard $380,803 South Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Major rehabilitation/286K $619,564 Americold Logistics Siding replacement $28,951 Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad Priority Replace 4 switches from 90# to 115# rail $182,119 Garden City Western Rehabilitation $307,513 Scoular Grain Goodland Siding extension $361,644 ADM Construction of a new 2-mile loop track $90,000 MKC Elevator Construction of a 120-car loop track $1,625,169 Dei-Fan Logistics New siding construction $642,526 Bestifor Farms Siding rehabilitation and expansion $664,756 Monarch Cement Construction of new siding $2,100,000 Midland Marketing cooperative Siding rehabilitation $231,015 KYLE Rail replacement $1,440,000 New Century AirCenter Railroad Major rehabilitation/286K $849,900

