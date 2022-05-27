Advertisement

Kansas railroad companies awarded $1.5 million to aid construction projects

FILE
FILE((Source: KLTV))
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas railroad companies have been awarded $11.5 million in grants to aid in railroad construction projects.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she joined Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Thursday, May 26, to announce the state will give $11.5 million in grants to advance 17 railroad improvement projects throughout the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly said the projects - most of which are in West and Southwest Kansas - will be funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation’s State Rail Service Improvement Fund. She said she shared the news and the list of spring 2022 grantees at an event at the Monarch Cement Company in Humboldt - the largest grantee this cycle.

“Kansas’ railroad industry is vital to the state’s economy and the nation’s supply chain system,” Kelly said. “This $11.5 million investment will modernize our rail network, strengthen our position as a national logistics hub, and enable farmers and ranchers to get their products to market faster.”

Kelly noted that the SFSIF is part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program - IKE. Since it was founded in 2019, she said IKE has awarded nearly $50 million in grants and matching community contributions to 26 improvement projects.

Gov. Kelly said core to IKE is state-local collaboration - each grantee will contribute at least 40% of the improvement project funding. With the grantee’s contributions, it said the total investment in rail improvement projects throughout the state is $19 million.

“Combining state and private funds to improve local infrastructure is a core principle of IKE: leveraging partnerships,” Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “By placing emphasis on right-sized, practical improvements, together we are effectively addressing critical infrastructure needs for agriculture and manufacturing in Kansas.”

Projects to receive funding this cycle include:

Project SponsorProjectAward
Kansas and Oklahoma RailroadReplace rail on .5 mile of curves$112,595
Kansas and Oklahoma RailroadUpgrade 51 bridges to 286K$995,500
Cimarron Valley RailroadMajor rehabilitation$1,048,872
South Kansas and Oklahoma RailroadReplace 9 switches in Winfield Yard$380,803
South Kansas and Oklahoma RailroadMajor rehabilitation/286K$619,564
Americold LogisticsSiding replacement$28,951
Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad PriorityReplace 4 switches from 90# to 115# rail$182,119
Garden City WesternRehabilitation$307,513
Scoular Grain GoodlandSiding extension$361,644
ADMConstruction of a new 2-mile loop track$90,000
MKC ElevatorConstruction of a 120-car loop track $1,625,169
Dei-Fan LogisticsNew siding construction $642,526
Bestifor FarmsSiding rehabilitation and expansion $664,756
Monarch CementConstruction of new siding$2,100,000
Midland Marketing cooperativeSiding rehabilitation $231,015
KYLERail replacement$1,440,000
New Century AirCenter RailroadMajor rehabilitation/286K$849,900

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 501 says Jardine Middle School 7th Grader Vincent "Tony" DiGennaro died Sunday, May 22nd...
Community mourns passing of Jardine Middle School student
Surveillance video captures the moment a small child was rescued from a swimming pool.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows man pull lifeless toddler from Lawrence pool
Topeka police were investigating a carjacking that was reported early Friday at an apartment...
Carjacking reported early Friday in southwest Topeka
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

FILE
Fort Riley opens pools, Custer Aquatic Park just in time for Memorial Day
Live at Five
FILE
New program helps soldiers learn how to build homes with Habitat for Humanity
Severe Storms possible Memorial Day evening
Hot weekend and a risk of Severe Storms Monday evening