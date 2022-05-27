Advertisement

Juvenile charged with contaminating Kansas Wesleyan baseball team’s water cooler

Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its baseball program intentionally contaminated the water cooler used by the opposing team.(Barstool KWU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
McPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the contamination of a water cooler used by a small college baseball team in Kansas.

The boy has been charged with endangerment and criminal damage to property for allegedly pouring paint into Kansas Wesleyan’s water cooler during a doubleheader against Bethany College in Lindsborg on April 24.

McPherson County Attorney Jennifer Wyatt said a summons would be issued for the juvenile to appear in court.

