Advertisement

“It was the best place in town”: Moran honors Porubsky’s on Senate Floor

Sen. Jerry Moran spoke on the Senate Floor this week to recognize C.W. Porubsky’s Deli and Tavern.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran remembered and honored a Capital City institution that closed its doors on the U.S. Senate Floor this week.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Friday, May 27, that he spoke on the Senate Floor this week to recognize C.W. Porubsky’s Deli and Tavern after the local family-owned business closed after 75 years of service.

“To someone from out of town, Porubsky’s Grocery and Meat doesn’t seem like much. But for railroad workers, Topeka locals and legislators from the statehouse who frequent Porubsky’s, it was the best place in town to grab a delicious meal and receive a friendly welcome,” said Sen. Moran. “What the Porubsky family have been serving up for decades is more than just tasty sandwiches; it’s a place where you can go to know people and be known. And be known so well that your sandwich is made before you even make it to the counter to order it.”

“While I am sad to see Porubsky’s close their doors after decades, 75 years, of service, the Porubsky family themselves and their famous grocery will never be forgotten,” continued Sen. Moran. “I knew Charlie and Cecilia’s mom and dad, and I know Charlie and Cecilia well today. I thank them for being such good friends and for looking after my well-being and that of thousands of other customers over so many years.”

Porubsky’s Grocery and Deli closed its doors on April 30, 2022. It was beloved for its horseradish pickles, chili, and cold plates.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 501 says Jardine Middle School 7th Grader Vincent "Tony" DiGennaro died Sunday, May 22nd...
Community mourns passing of Jardine Middle School student
Surveillance video captures the moment a small child was rescued from a swimming pool.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows man pull lifeless toddler from Lawrence pool
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the scene of a shooting that killed 19 students...
Texas elementary school shooting: What we know
Chris Rowland
Former Kansas officer arrested after drugs, money go missing from evidence

Latest News

FILE
Oskaloosa lawyer suspended after Court finds lack of competence, rule violations
Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Sen. Moran Pays Tribute to Porubsky’s Deli & Tavern
FILE — The woman, who was visiting the area from Gainesville, Missouri, was arrested Thursday...
Missouri woman accused of leaving 4 dogs to die in hot car in Florida
One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a semitrailer and pickup truck...
One killed, three injured in semi-pickup truck crash Thursday afternoon in Wyandotte County