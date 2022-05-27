“It was the best place in town”: Moran honors Porubsky’s on Senate Floor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran remembered and honored a Capital City institution that closed its doors on the U.S. Senate Floor this week.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Friday, May 27, that he spoke on the Senate Floor this week to recognize C.W. Porubsky’s Deli and Tavern after the local family-owned business closed after 75 years of service.

“To someone from out of town, Porubsky’s Grocery and Meat doesn’t seem like much. But for railroad workers, Topeka locals and legislators from the statehouse who frequent Porubsky’s, it was the best place in town to grab a delicious meal and receive a friendly welcome,” said Sen. Moran. “What the Porubsky family have been serving up for decades is more than just tasty sandwiches; it’s a place where you can go to know people and be known. And be known so well that your sandwich is made before you even make it to the counter to order it.”

“While I am sad to see Porubsky’s close their doors after decades, 75 years, of service, the Porubsky family themselves and their famous grocery will never be forgotten,” continued Sen. Moran. “I knew Charlie and Cecilia’s mom and dad, and I know Charlie and Cecilia well today. I thank them for being such good friends and for looking after my well-being and that of thousands of other customers over so many years.”

Porubsky’s Grocery and Deli closed its doors on April 30, 2022. It was beloved for its horseradish pickles, chili, and cold plates.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.