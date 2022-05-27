Hayden’s Newkirk sets 3200m record at state meet

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden senior Tanner Newkirk ran one of the fastest times in Kansas high school history on his way to a state medal Friday.

Newkirk shattered the 3200m state meet record in all classes with a time of 8:55.88.

His time marks the fifth-fastest 3200m finish in Kansas history. He’s just the fifth runner in the state to ever break nine minutes in the race.

Shawnee Mission West’s Jonah Heng set the state meet record at 9:06.64 in 2012. Spring Hill’s Dylann Brenneman set the previous 4A record with a time of 9:25.19 in 2016. The national record was set by California’s German Fernandez in 2008 with a time of 8:34.23.

The 2020 4A state cross country champ has signed to run at the University of Kansas.

Up next, Newkirk is set to run the 1600m and 800m races on Saturday.

