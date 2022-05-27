Advertisement

Gov. orders flags to fly half-staff on Memorial Day

FILE
FILE(KBJR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.

“Let us all come together to recognize and honor the men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today and every day, we owe them our gratitude and appreciation.”

For a list of Memorial Day ceremonies hosted around the area throughout the weekend, click HERE.

