Friday forecast: Warming back up today

80s and 90s for highs today through early next week
By Doug Meyers
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sun returns today (after patchy fog this morning) with warmer temperatures. The warming trend continues for the first part of the holiday weekend with humidity and winds both increasing as well.

After a cloudy and rainy last couple days it’ll be nice to see the sun today from sunrise to sunset. While most of the weekend is dry a few models do indicate a very low chance for a few showers or even a t-storm Saturday morning and Sunday morning. Again most areas will remain dry and it’s possible nothing develops so will keep it out of the 8 day.

There is a better chance for storms to possibly impact north-central Kansas Sunday night with the bulk of the storms in Nebraska. This will need to be monitored because there is a risk for a few storms to become strong to severe.

Normal High: 80/Normal Low: 59
Normal High: 80/Normal Low: 59(WIBW)

Today: Morning fog, otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s east of HWY 75 to mid 80s out toward central Kansas. Winds NW/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Winds SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s to-mid 90s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Memorial Day: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds S 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

While there is a chance of storms Monday night, most of Tuesday will be dry before another chance of storms moves through with a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There remains uncertainty on how long storms will last on Wednesday so this may need to be fine-tuned in the coming days. The main takeaway for next week will be a cooling trend through Wednesday before warming back up Thursday and Friday and the highest chance of storms Tuesday night and possibly another round Wednesday night.

Taking Action:

  1. Enjoy today with light winds, sunshine and low humidity (don’t forget sunscreen!)
  2. The AC will need to be turned on this weekend: It will be hot, windy and muggy with heat indices 2-5 degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. While there remains very low chances for rain and t-storms, most spots will be dry with most models indicating the next best chance for rain for most of northeast Kansas Monday night.
  3. Keep an eye on the forecast over the holiday weekend because there may be a risk for severe weather for much of northeast Kansas Monday night.
Conditional risk that storms move into this area Sunday night (most of the storms will remain...
Conditional risk that storms move into this area Sunday night (most of the storms will remain north). Hail/wind risk.(SPC/WIBW)

