Fort Riley opens pools, Custer Aquatic Park just in time for Memorial Day

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has opened its pools and newly renovated Custer Aquatic Park just in time for Memorial Day.

Fort Riley says garrison commander Col. Will McKannay, as well as public works and recreation leaders, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 26, for the military base’s new Custer Hill Aquatic Park.

Staff at the base said the recently renovated facility now includes a pool with zero-depth entry, splash pad, a lazy river-style water channel, waterslides and more.

An opening day pool party will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

Ft. Riley noted that the Aquatic Center will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is $1 for children 2 and under, $5 for children 3 and up, and $8 for non-Department of Defense guests.

Staff also indicated access to Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation pools is also now available for MWR cardholders.

