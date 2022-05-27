Fog rolls into Topeka area early Friday, reducing visibility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thick, patchy fog rolled into Topeka and vicinity early Friday, reducing visibility on some area roadways.

Around 5:45 a.m., fog had reduced visibility to less than a quarter-mile in portions of west Topeka.

The fog continued to linger in the area after sunrise on Friday.

There were no immediate reports of traffic issues caused by the fog, which was expected to burn off by later in the morning.

After several days of rain, Topekans should see highs around 80 degrees under sunny skies later in the day on Friday.

The warm weather is expected to continue through the Memorial Day weekend with highs in the upper-80s on Saturday and around 90 degrees both Sunday and Monday.

