Firefighting injury, organ donor inspire health care worker to keep giving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eric Vincent knows many sides of emergency response.

As a simulation tech at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, he teaches everyone from new staff to EMS workers to community members life-saving skills.

“Being able to educate individuals, especially regarding (basic life support), very important hands-on CPR, things like that, it’s crucial to our environment,” he said.

But Eric’s first love was firefighting.

“I started as an explorer at Soldier Township when I was 14 years old,” he said.

A good friend got him involved, and over the years, they learned all they could.

“The ways that firefighters can help people - you run haz-mat situations; you run EMS; you run fires; you run motor vehicle accidents. We get animals out of stuck places,” he said. “It’s all about giving back to the community. It’s about neighbors helping neighbors.”

A call to help a neighbor, Oct. 30, 2020 changed everything. Eric responded to a house fire as a volunteer with a local department.

“We responded very quickly - quick enough that the utilities had not been able to cut the power off to the house yet,” he recalled. “I went to go and turn to start hitting other fire, and I thought the individual behind me - I thought my captain - had hit me with an ax.”

That’s not what it was. Instead, Eric’s coat had made contact with an energized hot water heater, electrocuting him.

“It went in my right hip, out my left shoulder - shocked (my captain), blew me approximately five feet forward. I hit the solid oak wood door. I blew the door and the door frame out of the house on impact,” he said. “I had my helmet that was knocked off from the impact; my Nomex hood was off to the side; my regulator from my SCBA was knocked loose so I had air rushing by my face. I was very disoriented.”

Medical crews checked Eric at the scene and he seemed fine. But when the adrenaline wore off, the pain hit.

“Every time I’d take a step, there was grinding, crunching. It felt like Rice Krispies in between my leg. It was unbearable,” he said.

Turned out, unknown to him, a series of surgeries for a slipped growth plate when he was younger, led to a condition that was causing the bone tissue in his right femur to die.

“The trauma took some of that dead bone and blew it up. (I felt) excruciating pain. It made it very difficult to walk. I couldn’t play with my daughter. I couldn’t do activities with family and friends,” he said.

Treatment meant a bone transplant. After four months of waiting, a teenager in another state lost his life - and Eric regained his.

“I wish I could say something to him, to the family,” Eric said. “(I want to let them know) the difference in quality of life that this has given me because I can play with my kid now. I can do normal activities.”

The injury ended his firefighting career, but Eric still feels blessed to take steps to serve in other ways. In addition to the education and training he does at Stormont, he also helps out on the floor as a patient care tech when he is able.

“I’m able to continue to helping people because of that donor,” he said. “I’m incredibly thankful. There’s no words for it.”

Eric encourages everyone to register as an organ donor. In Kansas, you can do it when you renew your drivers license, or log on to donatelifeks.com.

Stormont Vail’s June “Walk with a Doc” program will focus on organ donation. People are invited to walk in honor of a donor or recipient, and ask any questions they might have about the organ donation process. The program is 9 to 10 a.m. June 18th on the Washburn University campus.

