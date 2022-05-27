Advertisement

Early morning house fire claims life of Scranton man

FILE
FILE(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An early morning house fire has claimed the life of a Scranton man.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 1 a.m. on Friday morning, May 27, it received a 911 call with reports of a house fire at 4098 W 141st St. in Scranton.

Osage Co. Fire District #1 - Carbondale - and District #6 - Burlingame - as well as Osage Co. EMS and deputies were called to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews found the house was engulfed inflame. Additional help was requested from Osage Co. Fire District #2 - Osage City - and the 190th Air Refueling Wing Fire Department.

When the structure was finally safe to enter, firefighters said they found a person dead inside the home.

Deputies identified the victim as Larry D. Moore, 68, who had been listed as the resident of the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said it and the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the case.

Deputies said they extend their sincerest condolences to Moore’s family and friends.

