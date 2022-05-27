Carjacking reported early Friday in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a carjacking that was reported early Friday at an apartment complex in southwest Topeka.

The incident was reported around 4:25 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of S.W. 29th Street.

Authorities said two men approached a woman as she put her purse into her car and was about to get into the vehicle.

The men then displayed a gun and robbed the woman of her car before fleeing the scene in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the make and model of car and a description of the assailants, weren’t immediately available.

