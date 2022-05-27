Car fire early Friday in west Topeka under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning car fire in west Topeka is under investigation.

The blaze was reported around 4:30 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 5300 block of S.W. 23rd Street.

Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene that the front end of a gold-colored, four-door Ford Focus car was fully involved in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters made a quick knockdown on the blaze and kept it from spreading to an apartment building that was about five feet east of where the Ford was parked.

The engine compartment of the car was completely burned out and the vehicle’s front tires appeared to have been melted from the flames and heat.

A gas cap could be seen dangling from the rear portion of the car’s driver’s side.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was being called to the scene to help determine the cause of the blaze.

