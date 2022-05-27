BACK-TO-BACK! Topeka High beats WRHS in 6A softball title game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High won their second-straight 6A softball state title Friday with a 2-1 win over Centennial League rival Washburn Rural.

Alesia Alvarez got the Trojans on the board first, sending Adisyn Caryl home in the top of the fourth with an RBI single.

Elycia Joyce brought home run number-two with an RBI single in the top of the sixth.

The Junior Blues answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on an Emmerson Cope one-run single.

T-High senior pitcher and Stanford commit Nija Canady secured the final out for the Trojans, locking in their second state title in program history.

The Trojans finished the season 23-2, while the Junior Blues fell to 23-2.

