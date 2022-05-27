American Red Cross offers safety tips to protect others during holiday weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross wants to make sure you are safe for the holidays.

The Red Cross has a list of tips for everyone to stay safe, whether they are camping on Memorial Day weekend or just in general. The range of tips includes pet safety, camping safety, water safety, and grilling safety.

“Summer is a great time of year to get outside and have fun with your friends and loved ones,” said Matt Rose, Regional Disaster Officer. “But there are dangers if you do not swim, camp, or grill properly. We here at the Red Cross want you to have a safe summer and offer these steps you can follow.”

WATER SAFETY

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 11 people, on average, die from unintentional drowning in the U.S. every day. Out of the 11, one in five are children 14 or younger. Some tips to ensure that adults and children stay safe in the water include:

Preventing unsupervised access to water, providing constant, active adult supervision, and knowing how to swim are critical layers of protection to help prevent drowning.

Classes to learn how to swim are available for both children and adults. Check the map for Learn-to-Swim providers in your community. Everyone should learn first aid and CPR too, so they know what to do in an emergency.

Download the Red Cross Swim app , sponsored by The ZAC Foundation, for safety tips, kid-friendly videos, and activities, and take the free Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers online course in English or Spanish

It is best to swim in a lifeguarded area. Always designate a “ water watcher ” whose sole responsibility is to keep a close eye and constant attention on everyone in and around the water until the next water watcher takes over.

Drowning behavior is typically fast and silent. Unless rescued, a drowning person will last only 20 to 60 seconds before submerging. Reach or throw, do not go! In the event of an emergency, reach or throw an object to the person in trouble. Do not go in! You could become a victim yourself.

CAMPING SAFETY

When camping, make sure to plan accordingly when an emergency happens and know what each member in your group or environment around you can do to help.

Pack a first aid kit to handle insect stings, sprains, cuts and bruises, and other injuries that could happen to someone in your group. Take a Red Cross First Aid and CPR course and download the First Aid app so that you will know what to do in case help is delayed. You will learn how to treat severe wounds, broken bones, bites, stings, and more.

Sprains and falls are some of the most common misfortunes travelers may face. Falls are the biggest threat, many due to poor decision-making, lack of skill or not being properly prepared. Dehydration is also a danger. Plan ahead for these dangers.

Share your travel plans and locations with a family member, neighbor, or friend.

Bring nutritious food items and water, light-weight clothing to layer, and supplies for any pets.

GRILLING SAFETY

Red Cross statistics state that more than 10,000 homes on average catch on fire each year from grilling sparks. To avoid this, here are some grilling safety tips from the Red Cross:

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Do not add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Never grill indoors — not in the house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.

Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.

PET SAFETY

To ensure your pet remains safe in the summer heat, try these steps:

Do not leave your pet in a hot vehicle, even for a few minutes. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees even with the windows cracked open.

Animals can suffer heatstroke, a frequent problem for pets in warmer weather. Dogs with short noses or snouts, like the boxer or bulldog, are especially prone to heatstroke, along with overweight pets, those with an extremely thick fur coat, or any pet with upper respiratory problems such as laryngeal paralysis or collapsing trachea.

Some of the signs of heatstroke in your pet are heavy panting and being unable to calm down, even when lying down, brick red gum color, fast pulse rate, and being unable to get up.

If you suspect your pet has heatstroke, take their temperature rectally. If the temperature is above 105 degrees, cool the animal down. The easiest way to do this is by using the water hose. Stop cooling the animal when the temperature reaches 103 degrees.

Bring your pet to the veterinarian as soon as possible as heat stroke can lead to severe organ dysfunction and damage. Download the Red Cross Pet First Aid app for instant access on how to treat heatstroke, other emergencies, and general care for cats and dogs. Consider also trying the Cat and Dog First Aid Online Training course.

