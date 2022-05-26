Woman suffers serious injuries in crash Thursday afternoon southeast of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday afternoon just southeast of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of S.E. 53rd. The location was just west of S.E. 53rd and Dupont Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a woman was driving a white GMC Terrain sport utility vehicle east on S.E. 53rd when it left the roadway on the left -- or north -- side.

The Terrain took out a mailbox along the north side of the road and continued traveling east in a grassy area, narrowly missing a couple of trees.

The SUV then ran through a fence before striking a tree.

The woman, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered what sheriff’s officials described as “serious but not life-threatening” injuries in the crash.

She was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and AMR ambulance, the Shawnee Heights fire department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.