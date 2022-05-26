Advertisement

Woman suffers serious injuries in crash Thursday afternoon southeast of Topeka

A 71-year-old woman suffered what were described as "serious but not life-threatening" injuries when the GMC Terrain she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree early Thursday afternoon in the 5400 block of S.E. 53rd, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday afternoon just southeast of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of S.E. 53rd. The location was just west of S.E. 53rd and Dupont Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a woman was driving a white GMC Terrain sport utility vehicle east on S.E. 53rd when it left the roadway on the left -- or north -- side.

The Terrain took out a mailbox along the north side of the road and continued traveling east in a grassy area, narrowly missing a couple of trees.

The SUV then ran through a fence before striking a tree.

The woman, who was alone in the vehicle, suffered what sheriff’s officials described as “serious but not life-threatening” injuries in the crash.

She was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and AMR ambulance, the Shawnee Heights fire department also responded to the scene.

