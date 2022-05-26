Advertisement

With Memorial Day trips on tap, AAA offers vehicle safety tips

Jeffery Weiss, supervisor for AAA’s Topeka and Lawrence fleets, urged motorists to slow down...
Jeffery Weiss, supervisor for AAA’s Topeka and Lawrence fleets, urged motorists to slow down and pull over this Memorial Day weekend when they see flashing lights from law enforcement vehicles and wreckers along the roadways.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though gas prices are up dramatically, with prices of $4 and more at many stations in the Topeka area, AAA is projecting a big increase in Memorial Day travel this year.

As people prepare for the trips, AAA advises them to make sure their vehicles are in road-worthy condition.

AAA projects nearly 329,000 Kansans will travel 50 miles or more from their homes this Memorial Day weekend.

Of Kansans who will be traveling this Memorial Day weekend, 90 percent -- or some 296,000 -- are planning to take to roads and highways. That’s a 4.1 percent increase over 2021.

A big increase in Memorial Travel this year comes from those who will be flying the friendly skies, with an estimated 26,411 Kansans projected to travel by air. That’s up 24.3 percent over a year ago.

Overall, Memorial Day travel is projected to be up 10.1 percent in 2022 over 2021.

As people plan to hit the road, AAA advises motorists to make sure their vehicles are ready for trips.

Jeffery Weiss, supervisor for AAA’s Topeka and Lawrence fleets, reminded motorists to slow down and pull over when they see flashing lights from law enforcement vehicles and wreckers along the roadways.

Weiss also said people should have their vehicles inspected by a qualified mechanic to make sure it is mechanically sound.

In addition, he said people should make sure their tires have adequate air and tread; that they have fully charged mobile phones and car chargers; and that they have plenty of water and snacks for everyone in the vehicle.

Weiss says AAA will have “all hands on deck” as it anticipates responding to about 1,200 calls for assistance during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which runs from Thursday through Monday.

