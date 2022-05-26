Wednesday’s Child - Mia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you love pets and children, you might be a perfect fit for our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Her name is Mia and she’s 12-years old. Lori Hutchinson spoke with Mia about her passions; including baking, being outdoors, and animals; and what kind of forever family she would love to find.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.