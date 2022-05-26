Visit Topeka President earns highest certification for tourism professionals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The president of Visit Topeka has earned the highest certification given to tourism professionals.

Visit Topeka says on Thursday, May 26, it is proud to announce that its president, Sean Dixon, completed necessary requirements to become a Certified Destination Management Executive - the highest individual certification given to professionals in the tourism industry.

“Congratulations to those who have earned their CDME credential,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. “These leaders are now equipped with the knowledge needed to adapt to and manage the increasing change and competition facing our industry.”

According to Destinations International, the accrediting organization, the CDME program prepares senior executives to thrive in an ever-changing tourism environment while also focusing on vision, leadership, productivity and implementation of business strategies.

“Serving on the Visit Topeka board, I have learned firsthand just how much goes into the tourism industry that laypeople don’t see,” said Kent Lammers, chair of the Visit Topeka board and CEO of Polo Custom Products. “The CDME certification that Sean has achieved took years of dedication and hard work. I want to congratulate him on that accomplishment! Topeka and Shawnee County will be better served by having someone with his depth of experience and education helping to shape our community as a top-choice destination.”

Through the CDME program, Visit Topeka said Dixon completed courses that covered destination management, sales and marketing, leadership strategies, advocacy and community relations, financial management, and more.

“I am thrilled to see Sean achieve this level of certification,” said Dene Mosier, chair-elect of the Visit Topeka board and president of the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center. “Working together, we have been able to bring events like Topeka Dino Days to life in our city. The tenacity you need to achieve this level of accreditation in the tourism industry is the same level of creativity and determination that Sean brings to the table when attracting bold, new experiences to Shawnee County. Visit Topeka is in good hands under his leadership!”

As the tourism industry grows and evolves, the organization said Dixon will have more opportunities through the CDME program to continue his professional education and could seek recertification every four years.

“I could not be more proud of what Sean has accomplished,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “CDME is the only certification program specifically designed for the destination-management industry, and it is the industry’s highest individual educational achievement! Our community should be proud to know that one of the brightest talents in the tourism industry is leading our efforts to attract visitors and support our city as a destination.”

