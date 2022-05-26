Topeka man sentenced to life behind bars for liquor store parking lot murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a shooting that killed another man outside a Topeka liquor store.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Thursday, May 26, Kristoffer Lee Klesath was sentenced for the 2019 murder of Darton Fields.

On May 25, 2019, DA Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to 1235 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a shooting that had just happened.

When they arrived, officers said they found Fields lying in a parking lot and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, however, he died from his injuries.

The resulting investigation found that Fields had been standing next to the liquor store when the suspect, later identified as Klesath, approached Fields with a gun in his hands. He shot and fired at Fields multiple times at close range as Fields attempted to draw his own weapon.

Court records indicate Klesath then stole the gun in Fields’ possession and ran away. He was identified as the suspect from video surveillance that captured the shooting. He was then arrested and taken into custody on May 28, 2019.

During the trial, Klesath claimed he had shot Fields in self-defense.

In January 2022, Kagay said Klesath was convicted after a 4-day trial of the following charges:

Murder in the First Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony

Intentional Second Degree Murder

Aggravated Robbery

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

On Thursday, the DA said Klesath sat before the Court and Judge David Debenham for sentencing. For the top charge, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for at least 620 months - 51.7 years. The sentence for all the other counts was ordered to run concurrently.

