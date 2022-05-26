Advertisement

Topeka man sentenced to 8 years in prison for online storage of child porn

Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrington.
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrington.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man will spend about 8 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges of child sexual exploitation for harboring explicit images on his electronic devices.

Court records indicate that Cole J. Harrington, 42, of Topeka, has been sentenced to 96 months - 8 years - in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Harrington will spend 32 months behind bars for each of the three counts of sexual exploitation that he pleaded guilty to, as well as lifetime post-release supervision. He has also been ordered to register as an offender for 25 years.

Originally, Harrington was charged with 18 counts of child sex crimes after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation received a tip that he allegedly engaged in the online storage of child pornography. However, 15 of those charges were dismissed following his plea.

Harrington had also been charged with possession of an opiate, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and sexual exploitation of a child, which had all been dismissed following his guilty plea as well.

After an investigation in December 2020, law enforcement served a search warrant at Harrington’s apartment, on his electronic devices and on his online accounts. He was arrested in September 2021. However, in March 2022, he was placed back behind bars after he violated the conditions of his bond as he awaited trial.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Officers investigate after two juveniles are arrested after a crash and a shooting on 13th and...
Two juveniles arrested after Topeka residents awakened with collision, gunfire
A woman sustained “very minor injuries” after she was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday at...
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle-pedestrian collision
Topeka Zoo's 9-year-old reticulated giraffe Abi faces an uncertain future as veterinarians fear...
Topeka Zoo faces “difficult decision” with injured giraffe
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Evergy Plaza
New K-State head basketball coach Tang in Topeka for Catbacker Tour
Jeffery Weiss, supervisor for AAA’s Topeka and Lawrence fleets, urged motorists to slow down...
With Memorial Day trips on tap, AAA offers vehicle safety tips
USD 501 says Jardine Middle School 7th Grader Vincent "Tony" DiGennaro died Sunday, May 22nd...
Community mourns passing of Jardine Middle School student
At least one person was taken to the hospital after a car-pickup truck crash late Thursday...
Car-pickup truck collision slows traffic late Thursday morning in south Topeka