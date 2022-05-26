Topeka man sentenced to 8 years in prison for online storage of child porn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man will spend about 8 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges of child sexual exploitation for harboring explicit images on his electronic devices.

Court records indicate that Cole J. Harrington, 42, of Topeka, has been sentenced to 96 months - 8 years - in prison after he pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Harrington will spend 32 months behind bars for each of the three counts of sexual exploitation that he pleaded guilty to, as well as lifetime post-release supervision. He has also been ordered to register as an offender for 25 years.

Originally, Harrington was charged with 18 counts of child sex crimes after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation received a tip that he allegedly engaged in the online storage of child pornography. However, 15 of those charges were dismissed following his plea.

Harrington had also been charged with possession of an opiate, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and sexual exploitation of a child, which had all been dismissed following his guilty plea as well.

After an investigation in December 2020, law enforcement served a search warrant at Harrington’s apartment, on his electronic devices and on his online accounts. He was arrested in September 2021. However, in March 2022, he was placed back behind bars after he violated the conditions of his bond as he awaited trial.

