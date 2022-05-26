Thursday forecast: One more cool day, seasonal by tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the significant rainfall is over, the upper level low will continue to push eastward today leading to a slight chance of light rain mainly through 2pm with late day sun.

Uncertainty exists on how quickly clouds clear out this afternoon which will have an impact on how warm it will get. Highs could range anywhere from low 60s to low 70s. Regardless, the coolest temperatures will be east of HWY 75 with the warmer temperatures out toward central Kansas.

After all the rain recently, we’ll have a dry weather pattern setting up heading into the holiday weekend. It is worth mentioning some models are indicating a very low chance for rain Saturday morning and possibly even Sunday morning (less than 0.10″ on each possible chance). With most spots likely dry this weekend, the next best chance of rain won’t be until next week with storms developing late Tuesday afternoon at the earliest although it’ll likely hold off until Tuesday night.

Normal High: 80/Normal Low: 59

Today: Cloudy this morning with spotty showers through 2pm and decreasing clouds from west to east this afternoon. Highs in the 60s for most spots with low 70s possible toward north-central Kansas. Winds N/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear with patchy fog possible late. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Pick day of the week! Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds NW/N around 5 mph (10-15 mph out toward north-central KS)

For the holiday weekend it’ll be warm with highs in the 80s Saturday with a better chance of reaching the low 90s Sunday and Monday. Gusts 25-35 mph are likely all 3 days. It’ll be muggy as well….not middle of the summer type humidity but enough to get a heat index value about 2-5 degrees warmer than the temperature.

Cooler weather moves in after Memorial Day with our next storm system that will bring storms to the area. Too soon for specific details including severe weather risks but keep an eye on the forecast during the weekend for updates so you know if you have to prepare for severe storms or not.

Taking Action:

Rain today will be more hit and miss which means not everyone will get rain. Any rain will mainly occur before 2pm. Most spots will get less than 0.10″ however a few spots could receive 0.10″-0.25″.

Fog is possible tomorrow morning, plan accordingly for your morning commute.

The weekend for the most part will be dry, hot, windy and a bit muggy. Make sure you stay hydrated and wear sunscreen on any outdoor events you have.

