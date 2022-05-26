Advertisement

State Parks team up with libraries to offer free state park passes

FILE - Little Jerusalem Badlands state park in Logan Co., Kan.
FILE - Little Jerusalem Badlands state park in Logan Co., Kan.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Parks have teamed up with local libraries to allow state park passes to be checked out for free through December.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it has partnered with the Kansas Public Library System to allow those who visit the public library a chance to grab a daily vehicle permit for checkout through December.

KDWP said the daily permits will provide the holder with admission to any of the Sunflower State’s 28 state parks absolutely free of charge.

The Department noted that here is how it works:

  1. Kansans can visit a participating library and ask to check out a “Kansas State Parks Vehicle Permit.”
  2. Each issued permit is valid only for one day, which will be written on the front of the permit.
  3. Kansans who use a daily vehicle permit must display that permit on their vehicle windshield when they enter a state park.
  4. Park permits do not need to be returned to participating libraries, they can be simply discarded once used or when the permit expires.
  5. The checkout process at each library may vary. It is up to the discretion of the library to decide how many permits may be checked out at any given time and how many permits each patron may check out in total. Local libraries should be contacted for details.

“We’re committed to making sure Kansas state parks remain accessible to all,” said Kansas State Parks director Linda Lanterman. “Through this collaborative effort with Kansas Public Libraries, we’re able to remove a financial barrier for some who may not have been able to enjoy our natural resources otherwise. I’m excited for the individuals and families who will benefit from this because they won’t regret making the trip to a Kansas state park.”

To view a list of participating libraries, click HERE.

To find a Kansas state park near you, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Officers investigate after two juveniles are arrested after a crash and a shooting on 13th and...
Two juveniles arrested after Topeka residents awakened with collision, gunfire
A woman sustained “very minor injuries” after she was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday at...
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle-pedestrian collision
Topeka Zoo's 9-year-old reticulated giraffe Abi faces an uncertain future as veterinarians fear...
Topeka Zoo faces “difficult decision” with injured giraffe
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

FILE
AG warns Kansans of car-buying scams as purchases become harder to make
Visit Topeka President Sean Dixon announces that he has earned his CDME certification on May...
Visit Topeka President earns highest certification for tourism professionals
FILE - Spirit of Kansas 2021
CapFed gifts $25K to County Commission for Spirit of Kansas fireworks
Staying cool today in the 60s but warming up tomorrow into the holiday weekend
One more cool day