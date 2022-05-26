State Parks team up with libraries to offer free state park passes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Parks have teamed up with local libraries to allow state park passes to be checked out for free through December.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it has partnered with the Kansas Public Library System to allow those who visit the public library a chance to grab a daily vehicle permit for checkout through December.

KDWP said the daily permits will provide the holder with admission to any of the Sunflower State’s 28 state parks absolutely free of charge.

The Department noted that here is how it works:

Kansans can visit a participating library and ask to check out a “Kansas State Parks Vehicle Permit.” Each issued permit is valid only for one day, which will be written on the front of the permit. Kansans who use a daily vehicle permit must display that permit on their vehicle windshield when they enter a state park. Park permits do not need to be returned to participating libraries, they can be simply discarded once used or when the permit expires. The checkout process at each library may vary. It is up to the discretion of the library to decide how many permits may be checked out at any given time and how many permits each patron may check out in total. Local libraries should be contacted for details.

“We’re committed to making sure Kansas state parks remain accessible to all,” said Kansas State Parks director Linda Lanterman. “Through this collaborative effort with Kansas Public Libraries, we’re able to remove a financial barrier for some who may not have been able to enjoy our natural resources otherwise. I’m excited for the individuals and families who will benefit from this because they won’t regret making the trip to a Kansas state park.”

To view a list of participating libraries, click HERE.

To find a Kansas state park near you, click HERE.

