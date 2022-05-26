Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds Spring Promotions Ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office recognized some of the people that keep it running.
The agency held its Spring Promotions Ceremony Thursday. Deputies and dispatch specialists were honored for their contributions to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Brian Hill shared his gratitude for his coworkers.
“We have fantastic deputies that work for us here work for the citizens of Shawnee County, and today we get to honor some of these individuals for their good work,” Hill said.
14 members were recognized at the ceremony.
Andy Mergen - Sergeant
Matt Boling - Corporal
Melanie Roberts – Assistant Director
Michael Hurla – Comm. Specialist II
Haley Kingsley - Comm. Specialist II
Wyatt Delaney - Comm. Specialist II
Brandy Janeski – Office manager I
Commander’s Award: Deputy William Falley
Silver Award: Deputy Luke Williams, Deputy Trevor LaFarge, Deputy Evan Hermesch, Erin Harrell, Cassandra Porath
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.