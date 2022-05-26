Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds Spring Promotions Ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office recognized some of the people that keep it running.

The agency held its Spring Promotions Ceremony Thursday. Deputies and dispatch specialists were honored for their contributions to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brian Hill shared his gratitude for his coworkers.

“We have fantastic deputies that work for us here work for the citizens of Shawnee County, and today we get to honor some of these individuals for their good work,” Hill said.

14 members were recognized at the ceremony.

Andy Mergen - Sergeant

Matt Boling - Corporal

Melanie Roberts – Assistant Director

Michael Hurla – Comm. Specialist II

Haley Kingsley - Comm. Specialist II

Wyatt Delaney - Comm. Specialist II

Brandy Janeski – Office manager I

Commander’s Award: Deputy William Falley

Silver Award: Deputy Luke Williams, Deputy Trevor LaFarge, Deputy Evan Hermesch, Erin Harrell, Cassandra Porath

