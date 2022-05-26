New K-State head basketball coach Tang in Topeka for Catbacker Tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Kansas State Mens’ Basketball Head Coach Jerome Tang is in Topeka as part of the Catbacker Tour stop at Evergy Plaza.

Coach Tang, Defensive Coordinator for the football team Coach Joe Klanderman, student-athletes, Willie, cheerleaders, and the Classy Cats are scheduled to meet with fans starting at 6 p.m.

There is a Dress like a Wildcat area, photo props, football schedule posters, and auction items available. Two of the items included this year are an autographed football signed by Jordy Nelson, Darren Sproles, and David Allen and an autographed canvas with a picture of Tang.

It is a free event with food trucks surrounding the plaza at 630 South Kansas Avenue.

Seating is limited and it goes on until 8 p.m.

Parking is free on downtown roads and in parking garages. Crosby Garage is located at 8th St. and Kansas Ave. The Park & Shop Garage is located directly behind the plaza at 615 SE Quincy St.

