Man sentenced to 25+ years for killing homicide victim’s mother

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted in the May 7, 2020 shooting death of Lisa Hill has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.

Charles Wilson II will serve 285 months for murder in the second degree, 12 months for aggravated assault, and six months for aggravated endangering of a child.

Wilson II was sentenced Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Shawnee Co. Dist. Court by Hon. David Debenham.

According to court records, Wilson will get credit for 749 days of time served, spend five years on probation once released, and is eligible for early release for good behavior.

Wilson was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Lisa Hill. In May 2020, first responders were called to 1132 NW Central, where they found HIll suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

After an investigation, officials attempted to arrest Wilson at his home, which spurred a more than 2-hour standoff.

Hill had been the mother of a shooting victim who had been killed about two weeks before her own untimely death.

Wilson has also been ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board, more than $200 for court costs, $200 for DNA Database fees, and $100 for BIDS Application fees. Costs are due and will be payable immediately at $20 per month.

Lastly, Wilson was ordered to register as an offender under the Kansas Offender Registration act.

