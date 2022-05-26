Lasered Layers creator announced as Art Fair’s featured artist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 17th annual Aaron-Douglas Art Fair has announced its 2022 featured artist.

His name is Pradeep Bangalore.

According to the Art Fair’s Facebook, his earlier works include oil pastels, watercolors, sculptures, and much more creations inspired by patterns of nature. However, once he then took an interest in computer graphics and animation, his artistry evolved.

He started to learn about 3D computer modeling and now does a process he calls ‘Lasered Layers.’ The process is when he assembles uniquely cut sheets of paper to make his creations.

“I feel extremely honored and humbled to be selected as the featured artist for this year,” Bangalore said.

The Aaron-Douglas Art Fair is scheduled to open Saturday, Oct. 1st, at 909 N Kansas Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.