Advertisement

Lasered Layers creator announced as Art Fair’s featured artist

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 17th annual Aaron-Douglas Art Fair has announced its 2022 featured artist.

His name is Pradeep Bangalore.

According to the Art Fair’s Facebook, his earlier works include oil pastels, watercolors, sculptures, and much more creations inspired by patterns of nature. However, once he then took an interest in computer graphics and animation, his artistry evolved.

He started to learn about 3D computer modeling and now does a process he calls ‘Lasered Layers.’ The process is when he assembles uniquely cut sheets of paper to make his creations.

“I feel extremely honored and humbled to be selected as the featured artist for this year,” Bangalore said.

The Aaron-Douglas Art Fair is scheduled to open Saturday, Oct. 1st, at 909 N Kansas Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Officers investigate after two juveniles are arrested after a crash and a shooting on 13th and...
Two juveniles arrested after Topeka residents awakened with collision, gunfire
Topeka Zoo's 9-year-old reticulated giraffe Abi faces an uncertain future as veterinarians fear...
Topeka Zoo faces “difficult decision” with injured giraffe
A woman sustained “very minor injuries” after she was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday at...
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle-pedestrian collision
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Michael Chase
Emporia man behind bars after car wrecked during police chase
A former police officer and prosecutor is officially making a run at the Attorney General’s...
Chris Mann joins KS Attorney General race as only Democrat
Fog tonight and warmer weekend
Fog tonight, then warm and sunny for Memorial Day Weekend
Two Topeka apartment complexes are in line for facelifts.
County approves bonds for developer to buy, improve 2 Topeka apartment complexes
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office recognized some of the people that keep it running.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office holds Spring Promotions Ceremony