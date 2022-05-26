Kick times, TV info released for first 3 K-State & KU football games

(WIBW) - Kickoff for the 2022-23 K-State football season is 100 days away.

The Jayhawks start their season a day prior — and fans now know when and where they can watch each team’s first three games.

Big 12 partners ESPN and FOX released their early season selections Thursday.

K-State will open the season with three-straight home games: 6:00 p.m. Sept. 3 vs. South Dakota (Big 12 Now/ESPN+), 11:00 a.m. Sept. 10 vs. Missouri (ESPN2), and 2:00 p.m. Sept. 17 vs. Tulane (Big 12 Now/ESPN+).

The Jayhawks open the season with a Friday night home game, 7:00 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee Tech (Big 12 Now/ESPN+).

They’ll then travel to West Virginia for a 5:00 p.m. game Sept. 10, followed by a trip to play Houston 3:00 p.m. Sept. 17.

Times and TV info for the remaining games will be announced on a week-by-week basis throughout the season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.