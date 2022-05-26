Advertisement

Kick times, TV info released for first 3 K-State & KU football games

FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the...
FILE - This Sept 7, 2019, file photo shows fans filling Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Bowling Green in Manhattan, Kan. _ In the midst of another rout to begin Chris Klieman's tenure as the Kansas State coach, athletic director Gene Taylor announced more than $100 million in renovations to the football stadium and other facilities. In other words: It's a good time to be K-State. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WIBW) - Kickoff for the 2022-23 K-State football season is 100 days away.

The Jayhawks start their season a day prior — and fans now know when and where they can watch each team’s first three games.

Big 12 partners ESPN and FOX released their early season selections Thursday.

K-State will open the season with three-straight home games: 6:00 p.m. Sept. 3 vs. South Dakota (Big 12 Now/ESPN+), 11:00 a.m. Sept. 10 vs. Missouri (ESPN2), and 2:00 p.m. Sept. 17 vs. Tulane (Big 12 Now/ESPN+).

The Jayhawks open the season with a Friday night home game, 7:00 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Tennessee Tech (Big 12 Now/ESPN+).

They’ll then travel to West Virginia for a 5:00 p.m. game Sept. 10, followed by a trip to play Houston 3:00 p.m. Sept. 17.

Times and TV info for the remaining games will be announced on a week-by-week basis throughout the season.

