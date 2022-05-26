KCC negotiates electric company to lower bills after $5 increase requested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After Empire Electric requested it be allowed to raise customers’ monthly bills by $5, the KCC negotiated with the company to actually lower costs by about $3.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says Empire Electric customers will soon see their monthly bills be reduced. It said a settlement agreement it approved on Thursday, May 26, calls for a 3.8% decrease in rates - effective July 1.

The KCC noted that the decrease amounts to a bill reduction of about $3 per month for residential customers with average usage.

The Commission said Empire Electric serves about 9,700 customers in southeast Kansas. It said the company filed an application for a rate increase in May 2021 to recover costs incurred from building three new wind farms, retiring the Asbury coal plant and updating accumulated depreciation and deferred costs.

The KCC indicated the application called for a $5 monthly increase for residential customers.

However, the Commission said the settlement, negotiated by its staff, the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board and the company addressed all matters raised in the application except the recovery of the wind farm costs.

KCC said questions were raised at the evidentiary hearing held in March about the need for wind facilities and the cost.

On May 6, the Commission said Empire filed a motion to withdraw its request to recover the wind project costs in rates with the option to seek recovery in a future general rate case. It said it approved the motion as part of Thursday’s order.

In the issuance of Thursday’s order, KCC said it found the agreement was supported by substantial competent evidence and will result in just and reasonable rates in the public’s interest.

To view the full text of the order, click HERE.

