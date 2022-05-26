Kansas Children’s Discovery Center hosts healing and conversation events following Tragedy in Texas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Gage Park wants to help kids and their families heal from the mass shooting in Texas on Tuesday.

KCDC President and Ceo Dené Mosier said it’s important to give parents and families the opportunity to enjoy the day while creating dialogue. They reached out to organizations and elected officials to share resources they may have to help.

“We know that play is powerful, play is healing. This is the place where children are in charge and children have a voice too,” she said. “They are our future, they have a voice in our future and so we think it’s very appropriate that these conversations take place here at the discovery center.”

Mayor Mike Padilla, Senator Brenda Dietrich, Representative Fred Patton, Treasurer Lynn Rogers, and City Council Member Karen Hiller were among the many stopping by.

Several family and mental health agencies - Valeo Behavior Health Care, Family Service and Guidance Center, the library, and more - set up booths with resource fliers.

Be SMART offered gun safety locks. Topeka Police also had locks available at their booth.

YWCA NE Kansas handed out postcards for people to write to Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall.

“There are no speeches, there are no campaigning. This is just an opportunity for families to come together with leaders. With our faith leaders, our thought leaders, our elected officials, to talk about keeping our children safe,” said Mosier.

Zachariah King visited the center with his daughter unaware an event was happening.

“We just showed up, it was just something to do and then we found out they were having an event and everyone here has been friendly and just telling us about the different booths and things going on. It’s just nice that they’re doing something in the community for the kids,” he said.

King said parents should never send their children to school. He said senators need to look more into background checks for those purchasing guns.

“It was just devastating and my prayers and condolences just go out to all the families involved in that. It’s just really sad.”

Mosier feels for the families impacted by the tragedy in Texas. She wants kansans to feel a safe place when they walk through the center’s doors and to work together.

“Our children should be safe. They are our most important and valuable citizens. We have to do something and so this is a tiny, little start,” she said.

All of the events were free to attend. They went from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.