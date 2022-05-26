Advertisement

Gov. sent names of 5 Shawnee Co. District Judge nominees to fill 2 vacancies

FILE
FILE(Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five names have been sent to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to choose from to fill two district judge vacancies in Shawnee Co.

On Thursday, May 26, Kansas Courts says the Third Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of five nominees for two district judge positions to Governor Laura Kelly who now has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancies.

The Court said the vacancies come as two district judges retire. Judge David Debenham will retire on June 14 and Judge Nancy Parrish will retire on June 24.

The nominees are as follows:

  • Athena Andaya, Topeka, administrative law judge, Kansas Office of Administrative Hearings
  • Jay Befort, Topeka, general counsel, Kansas Department of Revenue
  • Todd Thornburg, Topeka, deputy chief counsel, Kansas Department of Labor
  • Brett Watson, Topeka, chief deputy district attorney, Shawnee County
  • Maban Wright, chief public defender, 3rd Judicial District Defender’s Office

As required by statute, Gov. Kelly now has 60 days to review requirements and ensure compliance as she chooses who appoint to the judgeships.

The Third Judicial Nominating Commission is composed of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair, Toby McCullough of Rossville, Whitney Casement of Topeka, Thomas Lemon of Topeka, Randall Phillips of Topeka, Rebecca Sanders of Topeka, and Eric Stafford of Topeka.

