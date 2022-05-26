Funds approved to replace Elections Office equipment after water damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee co. commissioners approved the use of approximately $50,147.00 of contingency funds to repair damages made to the Election Office.

Employees of the Shawnee co. elections office asked commissioners to approve the measure on Thursday, May 26. The elections office says water from the roof and gutters leaked into the building on May 17 and 18 resulting in water damage. Two servers and a laptop are among the items that must be replaced.

Elections officials say the money is only for damaged equipment. They are still awaiting a bill from a restoration company to clean up the area and an estimate for potential roof repairs.

Estimates to repair the water damage sustained on the building were provided by the Election Office, which can be found under the Commissioners agenda.

