Fort Riley soldier federally indicted for part in alleged romance scheme

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fort Riley soldier has been indicted for his alleged part in a romance scheme to defraud nearly $150,000 from U.S. citizens and procure naturalization unlawfully.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Thursday, May 26, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a U.S. Army soldier for his alleged part in a scheme to fraudulently obtain about $149,476 from at least 25 individuals.

Court documents indicate that Innocent N. Ugwu, 24, of Fort Riley, has been charged with five counts of wire fraud, five counts of laundering monetary instruments, and one count of procurement of citizenship or naturalization unlawfully.

From an unknown beginning date until Jan. 2021, the Office said Ugwu has been accused of conspiring with others to defraud money from American citizens using false pretenses and promises and the omission of material facts to carry out romance, advance fees and other fraudulent schemes.

The Office also said in other indictments made on Thursday, Chelsea Pulse, 27, of Junction City, has been charged with one count of embezzlement of the mail, two count of theft of the mail and one count of delay of mail.

James Shaughnessy, 20, was also indicted by a federal jury on Thursday for one count of sexual exploitation of a minor - production of child pornography.

