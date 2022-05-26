Advertisement

Former Kansas officer arrested after drugs, money go missing from evidence

Chris Rowland
Chris Rowland(Natasha . Beneke | Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Ellinwood Police officer has been arrested by KBI agents after drugs and money went missing from an evidence locker over the winter.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says agents arrested Christopher W. Rowland, 40, of Great Bend, at 1025 Main St.

KBI said Rowland was arrested for suspected theft, possession of marijuana, official misconduct, interference with a law enforcement officer and interference with the judicial process.

Agents said Rowland was employed as an officer with the Ellinwood Police Department until November 2021.

On Dec. 14, 2021, EPD requested help from KBI after money and drugs had been discovered missing during an audit of the evidence locker.

KBI noted that EPD cooperated fully with the investigation.

Rowland has been booked into the Barton Co. Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Officers investigate after two juveniles are arrested after a crash and a shooting on 13th and...
Two juveniles arrested after Topeka residents awakened with collision, gunfire
A woman sustained “very minor injuries” after she was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday at...
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle-pedestrian collision
Topeka Zoo's 9-year-old reticulated giraffe Abi faces an uncertain future as veterinarians fear...
Topeka Zoo faces “difficult decision” with injured giraffe
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

The Spirit of Kansas will have fireworks.
Donation to fund Spirit of Kansas fireworks
Mediation has been agreed upon in the case of a former Lawrence Police officer accused of...
Mediation agreed on in case of former LPD officer’s alleged sexual assault - clipped
FILE
$85K+ headed to Kansans after Pfizer settles deceptive marketing practice case
FILE - Little Jerusalem Badlands state park in Logan Co., Kan.
State Parks team up with libraries to offer free state park passes