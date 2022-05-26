Former Kansas officer arrested after drugs, money go missing from evidence

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Ellinwood Police officer has been arrested by KBI agents after drugs and money went missing from an evidence locker over the winter.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says agents arrested Christopher W. Rowland, 40, of Great Bend, at 1025 Main St.

KBI said Rowland was arrested for suspected theft, possession of marijuana, official misconduct, interference with a law enforcement officer and interference with the judicial process.

Agents said Rowland was employed as an officer with the Ellinwood Police Department until November 2021.

On Dec. 14, 2021, EPD requested help from KBI after money and drugs had been discovered missing during an audit of the evidence locker.

KBI noted that EPD cooperated fully with the investigation.

Rowland has been booked into the Barton Co. Jail.

