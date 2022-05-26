Advertisement

Emporia man behind bars after car wrecked during police chase

Michael Chase
Michael Chase(Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is behind bars after he wrecked his vehicle in a police chase on Monday and ran from the scene, he was not found until Wednesday.

Just before 9:20 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of Road 200 with reports of a suspicious Nissan Altima parked in the roadway.

Deputies said they were able to find the vehicle traveling north in the 2000 block of Road C when they attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the driver, later identified as Michael Chase, 36, of Emporia, failed to yield and initiated a police chase.

Eventually, deputies said Chase wrecked the Altima in the 3300 block of Road D and ran from the scene.

With the help of Reading First Responders, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies said a manhunt was started in the area, however, Chase was not found.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies said they were called to the area of Road G and Road 310 with another report of a suspicious person. When they arrived, they said they found Chase who was believed to be the driver in the pursuit.

Chase was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Detention Center for Felony Flee and Elude, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and various traffic infractions.

