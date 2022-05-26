County approves bonds for developer to buy, improve 2 Topeka apartment complexes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka apartment complexes are in line for facelifts.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted Thursday to approve $30.5 million in industrial revenue bonds for the Washington, D.C.-based West End Capital Group to buy Whispering Pines Apartments, 5820 SW Candletree Dr.

The county says about $5 million of that is expected to go toward improvements to the property. West End Capital already has renamed the complex, which is located east of Wanamaker, off SW 24th and Westport, The Residences at Auburn Hills.

Commissioners also approved another $8.7 million in industrial revenue bonds to buy and make improvements to the Cascade Apartments, 3441 SW Burlingame Rd.

According to the county, the developers will be fully responsible to repay the bonds. In exchange, the county will support freezing the current property values for the next 10 years, and having the developer make a flat payment, rather than traditional property taxes. The tax change would need approval from the Board of Tax Appeals.

The resolution approved by commissioners states the projects will “promote, stimulate and develop the general economic welfare and prosperity of the State of Kansas.”

