Community mourns passing of Jardine Middle School student

USD 501 says Jardine Middle School 7th Grader Vincent "Tony" DiGennaro died Sunday, May 22nd due to ongoing health issues.(USD 501)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community is mourning the passing of a Jardine Middle School student and the parents have asked those who attend his funeral to wear Chiefs or Superhero-themed attire.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson and Jardine Middle School administration say they have informed families this week that a 7th-grade scholar who had attended Jardine since elementary school passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 22, after ongoing health issues.

The district said the DiGennaros thought they were planning for the final week of school but were devasted when their only child, Tony, did not wake up on Sunday.

USD 501 sent a letter to inform families of Tony’s passing this week.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share that our student, Vincent “Tony” DiGennaro passed away on Sunday, May 22nd due to ongoing health issues. Our Jardine administration remained with the family Sunday at their home where Tony passed and the district will continue to serve as a support. Please keep the family and all impacted uplifted in your thoughts at this difficult time,” the letter stated.

The district said Tony is the only child of this Jardine family and everyone in the community was devastated during the final week of school as it hosted a crisis team on Monday and communicated with middle and elementary school staff and students as requested by Tony’s parents on Monday morning.

The DiGennaros asked on Thursday that the district share Tony’s information with families and staff as they uplift his memory this week and as they direct any help to the funeral home to help plan for the funeral next week.

“Tony was a sweet, loving child who had such a kind spirit, his teachers and friends will miss him dearly,” Superintendent Anderson said. “We are uplifting the family and we are sharing the funeral home information for those who want to contribute to services.”

A visitation for Tony has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th St. A memorial service will follow at noon.

In support of Tony, the family has asked attendees to wear Chiefs or Superhero attire in his honor.

TPS said the DiGennaros have asked the district to share that anyone who wants or needs extended support can do so by contacting Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel, 401 SW Harrison St., at 785-234-1707 or through email at office@peacefulrestfuneralchapel.com.

Anyone who wishes to support the family in their efforts through the coming weeks can do so by contacting Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel at 785-234-1707.

TPS said it will continue to keep the family uplifted in thoughts and prayers.

