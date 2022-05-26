Chris Mann joins KS Attorney General race as only Democrat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former police officer and prosecutor is officially making a run at the Attorney General’s Office.

Chris Mann filed his election papers Thursday. Mann started his career as a police officer in Lawrence, before going to law school.

He says running for Attorney General was the best way he could promote public safety. To do that, Mann says he wants to leave politics out of the office.

“I truly believe that we are a lot closer together as Kansans than politicians would let you believe,” Mann said. “I believe that we can find common ground together and make sure that Kansas is a better and safer place to live. That’s why I’m running for Attorney General; to bring public safety and public service, not politics, to that office.”

Mann is the only Democratic candidate so far. State Senator Kellie Warren, retired prosecutor Tony Mattivi, and former Secretary of State Kris Kobach are vying for the Republican nomination.

