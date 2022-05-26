Car-pickup truck collision slows traffic late Thursday morning in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person went to the hospital following a car-pickup truck collision late Thursday morning in south Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Topeka police said at the scene that the collision occurred when a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that was southbound on S.W. Topeka Boulevard turned left -- or east -- in front of a red, four-door Toyota Corolla that was northbound on Topeka Boulevard.

The front end of the Toyota sustained major damage, while the passenger side of the Ford truck also was damaged.

A person who was in the Toyota went to a Topeka hospital by private vehicle, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone else required hospital treatment.

There were no reports of anyone in the collision going to the hospital by ambulance.

While Topeka police, Topeka Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance personnel responded to the scene, the right two lanes of northbound Topeka Boulevard were blocked in the area. Traffic was allowed to proceed near the crash scene by using a left-turn lane for northbound traffic on Topeka Boulevard.

Both the Toyota and the Ford pickup truck had to be towed from the scene.

