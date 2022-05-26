CapFed gifts $25K to County Commission for Spirit of Kansas fireworks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal has been announced as the Title Sponsor for the Spirit of Kansas for the 20th year straight.

On Thursday, May 26, Capitol Federal Savings Bank says the Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners recognized it as the Title Sponsor for the 2022 Spirit of Kansas. The announcement came during a check presentation ceremony during the Board meeting.

CapFed granted the Board a $25,000 check to be used to purchase fireworks for the event.

In 2002, Capitol Federal said the Fourth of July fireworks event was put in jeopardy due to a lack of funds. It said it proudly stepped up to help ensure the longstanding tradition continued and has remained the Title Sponsor ever since.

CapFed said the Spirit of Kansas is an annual fireworks display that celebrates the nation’s independence. In 2022, the event will again be held on July 4 at Lake Shawnee.

