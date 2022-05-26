AG warns Kansans of car-buying scams as purchases become harder to make

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the purchase of a new or used vehicle has become more difficult in recent years.

Whether it be in-person shopping limitations spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply-chain disruptions that have limited production of new vehicles, or the shortage of available used cars, the AG said Kansans have had to endure a great deal just to find reliable transportation.

In addition to these challenges, Schmidt said more auto market roadblocks have emerged and added to the cost and frustration of vehicle purchases. He said his office has advised consumers to be aware of some new circumstances that go well beyond the normal sticker shock.

The AG warned Kansans to look out for yo-yo scams, which happen when a consumer is led to believe, through acts of commission by a dealer providing financing, that the loan financing is final when in fact the dealer has not actually finalized the financing.

Schmidt said a dealer in this scam allows the consumer to drive off the lot with the car “on the spot,” which is called “spot delivery.” He said the dealer knows the consumer has not qualified for financing and sometimes knows the consumer will not qualify. When the financing falls through, he said the dealer pulls the consumer back like a yo-yo on a string.

To protect themselves, Schmidt has advised Kansans to compare financing offers from several lenders before they shop for a vehicle and secure financing. He said if a consumer chooses to finance with the dealer, they should ask if the deal is final and get that assurance in writing before the vehicle is taken home.

Schmidt also warned Kansans to look for auto add-ons. He said add-ons are not free, they are extra for consumers to buy and finance along with the vehicle. He said common add-ons include gap insurance policies, extended warranties and service contracts.

The AG noted that it is okay to say no to add-ons and to ask what they cost. However, he said it is not okay for dealers to tuck add-ons into the deal without the customer’s knowledge or consent. He said consumers should know exactly what they are buying.

To combat this, Schmidt said his office recommends the consumer ask the dealer to list the price of any proposed add-on before arrival at the dealership to see the total cost of the car. He said those that finance should ask the lender to figure out how much add-ons would cost over the life of the loan. He also said that consumers should ask about any limits or conditions with warranties and service contracts as they do not always cover what is expected.

Schmidt said consumers should feel comfortable saying no to add-ons they do not want, do not need, or do not want to pay for. If it is not wanted or needed, he said to say no.

Next, the AG warned about excessive administrative fees. In addition to understanding add-ons, he said consumers should be aware of what they are paying in administrative fees. He said there are three typical new car fees - the vehicle registration fee, the sales tax, and the documentation fee.

Schmidt said the vehicle registration fee is the amount the state charges to register the vehicle, assign a title to a new vehicle, and cover the cost of license plates. If the dealer provides this service, he said it saves the consumer a trip to the county tag office. He also said the sales tax on a vehicle includes tax at the state rate and tax at the county or even municipality rate. Lastly, he said dealers charge a documentation fee to cover costs of preparing and filing the contract as well as other paperwork involved in the sale.

The AG said Kansans should do their homework. He said many counties publish registration charges on their website. Local sales tax rates can even be looked up on the Kansas Department of Revenue website. With a local address and purchase amount, he said a consumer can calculate the expected sales tax.

Similarly, Schmidt said customers can research the average documentation fee for their area and be prepared to discuss the fee amount with the dealer. He said some dealers write additional fees into the contract and give them official-sounding names like “PDI” or “dealer prep.”

The AG noted that customers should find out early what fees the dealer charges and negotiate the price of the vehicle accordingly. Sometimes, he said just telling the dealer the consumer knows the fee is unusual will spur the dealer to remove or reduce it.

Lastly, Schmidt said Kansans would watch out for market adjustment fees. He said a common occurrence in 2022 is a “marketing adjustment fee” which dealerships charge when they consider the type of vehicle to be in short supply. So, he said they raise the price to make more profit. He said these fees can be between $1,000 to $5,000 or more depending on the make and model of the vehicle.

Schmidt said the dealer should always advertise this fee with the price of the car to ensure customers are aware of the amount they plan to charge. He said consumers do not have to pay this fee, but a dealer is also not required to sell a vehicle at the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price.

The AG warned that the amount of this fee will vary based on the dealership, however, there are a number of dealerships that do not charge this fee. He said Kansans should ask if a vehicle has been “marked up” before they visit a dealership and be willing to expand the search for a vehicle to get a deal they consider reasonable.

