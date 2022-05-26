$85K+ headed to Kansans after Pfizer settles deceptive marketing practice case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $85,000 is headed to Kansans’ pockets after a settlement found Pfizer used deceptive marketing in its copayment coupon program for certain products.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a biopharmaceutical company is required to pay more than $85,000 in restitution to Kansans after an investigation into the company’s business and advertising practices in its copayment coupon program.

AG Schmidt said the settlement resolves allegations that Pfizer, Inc., deceived customers when it marketed its copayment coupon program for its Estring, Quillivant XR and Quillichew ER, and Flector Patch products.

Schmidt said Pfizer distributed the coupons and promised consumers would pay “no more than $15 or $20,” for example, for prescriptions without clearly and conspicuously disclosing the material terms and conditions as required by the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

The AG said the company’s copayment coupons stated in large, clear text that eligible consumers would “PAY NO MORE THAN” certain amounts out-of-pocket.

In fact, Schmidt said consumers frequently paid significantly more due to limits on total savings that were not prominently disclosed.

Schmidt said his office opened an investigation into the company’s marketing of the copayment coupons to Kansas customers after a receipt of information that consumers obtained a deceptive Estring copayment coupon.

The AG noted that the coupon included the deceptive language “PAY NO MORE THAN $15.” He said the company has since changed the text of the Estring, Quillivant, and Flector Patch copayment coupons to explain that patients could “pay as little as” a listed amount.

Schmidt said the settlement requires Pfizer to pay $85,564.01 in restitution to Kansas consumers. He said no Kansan is entitled to more than one restitution payment. However, eligible Kansans will be contacted by Pfizer directly, with no action necessary on their part.

The AG indicated that the consent order and final judgment were approved by Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Teresa Watson.

Those who wish to report a deceptive advertisement or scam should call the AG’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-432-2310 to report it.

