Advertisement

1ID, 2nd ABCT Change of Command ceremony marks change from Col. Smith to Col. Harris

1ID, 2nd ABCT Change of Command ceremony marks change from Col. Smith to Col. Harris
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley said goodbye and welcomed a new commander on Wednesday morning.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team hosted a change of command ceremony, officially marking the exchange of command within the team.

Colonel “Bull” Smith has led the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team for the last two years and will take on a new role at Fort Riley.

Soldiers and leaders welcomed Colonel Bryan Harris as the new commander for the brigade.

“The soldiers and leaders inside the Brigade and inside the Division have been…have been transformational, and I think true professionals that I think are really good stewards and examples of the citizens of this country.” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Outgoing Commander Col. T.B. “Bull” Smith says.

“We’re going to continue that legacy, so I’m proud to be a part of that legacy in the past and look forward to what we can do for the team in the future.” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Incoming Commander Col. Bryan M. Harris says.

Following the ceremony, a cake reception was held at the Custer House, with Col. Harris cutting the cake with the help of his son Jason.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Kenneth Riddle
Man accused of stealing $2,000+ doll from Abilene adult store
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Dallas Eugene Harmon
Suspect in overnight manhunt near Delia captured, wanted out of Colorado
A woman sustained “very minor injuries” after she was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday at...
Woman taken to hospital after vehicle-pedestrian collision

Latest News

school generic
School safety, gun control at the forefront after Texas mass school shooting
Sophomores Jaycee Ginter and Marrit Mead were selected to the NFCA All-American 1st and 3rd...
Two Ichabods named softball All-Americans
The project to demolish the former Junction City High School is progressing as expected. USD...
Demolition work moves forward on the old JCHS
Starting Saturday, May 28, the Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. Aquatic centers and pools will open...
Shawnee Parks and Rec pools to open soon, Oakland-Billard delayed