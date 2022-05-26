1ID, 2nd ABCT Change of Command ceremony marks change from Col. Smith to Col. Harris

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley said goodbye and welcomed a new commander on Wednesday morning.

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team hosted a change of command ceremony, officially marking the exchange of command within the team.

Colonel “Bull” Smith has led the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team for the last two years and will take on a new role at Fort Riley.

Soldiers and leaders welcomed Colonel Bryan Harris as the new commander for the brigade.

“The soldiers and leaders inside the Brigade and inside the Division have been…have been transformational, and I think true professionals that I think are really good stewards and examples of the citizens of this country.” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Outgoing Commander Col. T.B. “Bull” Smith says.

“We’re going to continue that legacy, so I’m proud to be a part of that legacy in the past and look forward to what we can do for the team in the future.” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team Incoming Commander Col. Bryan M. Harris says.

Following the ceremony, a cake reception was held at the Custer House, with Col. Harris cutting the cake with the help of his son Jason.

