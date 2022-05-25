‘Zoofari Tails’ story time returns to Sunset Zoo on Friday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoofari Tails Story time brings Manhattan Public Library storytellers to the Sunset Zoo on Friday morning.

The monthly story time will be at Sunset Zoo for the first time in nearly 3 years.

Story time features the reading of animal themed books, a sing-along, and audience participation making animal noises.

Participants in Zoofari Tails get to free admission to explore the Sunset Zoo following the Storytime.

“Like I said, anybody, of all ages can come because you get into the zoo afterwards, you just have to be willing to participate in story time.” Manhattan Public Library Head of Community Engagement Madi Ogle says

“We’re very excited to have people back to the zoo, and we have even more special things, if you have not been to the zoo recently.” Sunset Zoo Marketing and Development Officer Melissa Kirkwood says.

Zoofari Tails Story Time will start at 10:00am in the Chautauqua Amphitheatre near the Expedition Asia Exhibits, if inclement weather occurs, story time will be moved indoors to the Nature Exploration Center.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.